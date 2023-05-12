Fourth Department – Probable cause: People v. McCutcheon

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Probable cause

Identification – Photo array and street name

People v. McCutcheon

KA 19-01415

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon and robbery. He argues that it was in error to refuse to suppress a gun seized after a search of the defendant’s person and statements that defendant made to the police.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held the evidence established the existence of probable cause to arrest the defendant based upon a witness’s identification of the defendant by his street name and in a subsequent photo array. Further, the credibility determinations regarding whether the arresting officers were placing the defendant under arrest for the robbery are supported by the record.

Abigail D. Whipple, of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, for the defendant-appellant; Daniel J. Mattle, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video