Second Circuit – Immigration: Malets v. Garland

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Immigration

Adverse credibility finding

Malets v. Garland

19-4216

Judges Sack, Nathan, and Brown

Background: The petitioner is a native and citizen of Ukraine. He seeks review of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision that denied his application for asylum, withholding of removal, and relief under the Convention Against Torture.

Ruling: The Second Circuit granted review and vacated the decision. The court held that the adverse credibility finding is not supported by substantial evidence and that the immigration judge unjustifiably refused to allow the petitioner to present readily available witness testimony, thereby depriving him of a full and fair hearing.

John Giammatteo, Immigration Legal Program, for the petitioner; Andrew N. O’Malley, of the U.S. Department of Justice, for the respondent.

Oral argument audio