Fourth Department – General City Law: Metzger, et al. v. City of Buffalo

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

General City Law

Consistency review challenge – Statute of limitations

Metzger, et al. v. City of Buffalo

CA 22-01014

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The respondent property owners submitted a site plan application to the respondent city planning board seeking approval of the construction of four apartment buildings near the river. After it was approved, the petitioners commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul the approval. The respondents moved to dismiss the action as time-barred and were denied.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the challenge to the planning board’s conditional site plan approval is untimely because the proceeding was not commenced within the requisite 30 days under the General City Law.

Carin S. Gordon for the respondents-appellants; Marc A. Romanowski, of Rupp Baase Pfalzgraf Cunningham, for the respondent-appellant; Stephanie A. Adams for the petitioners-respondents.