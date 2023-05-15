Fourth Department – Traffic stop: People v. McDowell

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Traffic stop

Expired registration

People v. McDowell

KA 22-00438

Appealed from Onondaga County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon arising from a traffic stop that resulted in a search of the defendant’s vehicle and discovery of a loaded handgun behind the glove box.

Ruling: The Appellate Division vacated the sentence but otherwise affirmed. The court held that the traffic stop was justified by the officer’s observation of an expired vehicle registration, as printed on a temporary license plate. During the course of the police encounter, the officer observed in plain view what he identified as a bag of marijuana.

Robert W. Ward, of the Frank H. Hiscock Legal Aid Society, for the defendant-appellant; Adrian McDowell, pro se; Bradley Oastler, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video