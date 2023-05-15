Second Circuit – Sentencing: U.S. v. Strange

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Sentencing

Obstruction enhancement – Fraudulent letters

U.S. v. Strange

21-2923-cr

Judges Pooler, Wesley, and Menashi

Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment that sentenced him to 57 months in prison following his guilty plea to one count of wire fraud. He argues that the court incorrectly applied a two-level obstruction enhancement and improperly denied him a three-level sentence reduction. The defendant submitted three letters that encouraged the imposition of a probationary sentence that were purportedly from his employer, his doctor, and a friend. It was discovered these letters were forgeries.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court found that the forged letters were not related to some other offense and were submitted to the court to influence the outcome of the adjudication of conviction. The Second Circuit also found that the denial of the acceptance of responsibility reduction was proper given the level of dishonesty exhibited in the defendant’s fraudulent submissions and the degree to which the fraudulent submissions mimicked the behavior for which he had been convicted.

James Matthew Branden for the defendant-appellant; Christopher Schmeisser and Robert S. Ruff, assistant United States attorneys, for the respondent.