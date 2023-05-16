Fourth Department – Identification procedures: People v. Sanders

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department
Identification procedures
Photo array – Greenish tint
KA 20-01087
Appealed from Erie County Court
Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He challenges the show-up identification procedure and photo array used during a photo identification procedure.
Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the show-up identification procedure occurred within minutes of the defendant’s detention, its proximity to the scene of the crime, and a time when the defendant was not handcuffed. The photo array was not unduly suggestive even though the array had a greenish tint that impacted each of the photographs uniformly.
Deborah K. Jessey, of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, for the defendant-appellant; Harmony A. Healy, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.
Submitted