Fourth Department – Identification procedures: People v. Sanders

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Identification procedures

Photo array – Greenish tint

People v. Sanders

KA 20-01087

Appealed from Erie County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He challenges the show-up identification procedure and photo array used during a photo identification procedure.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the show-up identification procedure occurred within minutes of the defendant’s detention, its proximity to the scene of the crime, and a time when the defendant was not handcuffed. The photo array was not unduly suggestive even though the array had a greenish tint that impacted each of the photographs uniformly.

Deborah K. Jessey, of the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, for the defendant-appellant; Harmony A. Healy, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Submitted