Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Right to be present: People v. Sharp

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Right to be present

In-chambers discussion – Sandoval application

KA 18-00943

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that he was denied his right to be present at a material stage of the trial, when the court conducted an in-chambers and off-the-record conference in his absence. The conference’s purpose was to discuss a previously submitted Sandoval application by the people.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that following the off-the record conference, the court held a subsequent proceeding in open court in the defendant’s presence, at which time the court offered the defendant an opportunity to be heard. The defendant declined. The court then explained its ruling on the Sandoval application.

David R. Juergens, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Nancy Gilligan, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video


Leave a Reply

