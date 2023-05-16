Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded April 11, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Powers of Attorney

Recorded April 11, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

CHASE, DEBORAH M

Appoints: HAKINSON, JESSICA

COPIE, ANGELA A

Appoints: COPIE, ROBERT D II

COPIE, ROBERT D II

Appoints: COPIE, ANGELA A

ELLSWORTH, MARILYN D

Appoints: LARSON, SHAREN E

FLAGSTAR BANK FSB

Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS

GOSSON, ALYSSA L

Appoints: CRANE, SUSAN

JOINER, MARGARET B

Appoints: WATTS, DIANTHA

MROSZCZAK, JANINA

Appoints: SEILS, ASHLEY M

MROSZCZAK, JOHN

Appoints: SEILS, ASHLEY M

UDERITZ, ROBERT E

Appoints: PORCELLI, KATHY J


