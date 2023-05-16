Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded April 11, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.
Powers of Attorney
Recorded April 11, 2023
POWER OF ATTORNEY
CHASE, DEBORAH M
Appoints: HAKINSON, JESSICA
COPIE, ANGELA A
Appoints: COPIE, ROBERT D II
COPIE, ROBERT D II
Appoints: COPIE, ANGELA A
ELLSWORTH, MARILYN D
Appoints: LARSON, SHAREN E
FLAGSTAR BANK FSB
Appoints: FIRST AMERICAN MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS
GOSSON, ALYSSA L
Appoints: CRANE, SUSAN
JOINER, MARGARET B
Appoints: WATTS, DIANTHA
MROSZCZAK, JANINA
Appoints: SEILS, ASHLEY M
MROSZCZAK, JOHN
Appoints: SEILS, ASHLEY M
UDERITZ, ROBERT E
Appoints: PORCELLI, KATHY J