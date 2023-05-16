Second Circuit – Production of sexually explicit material involving a minor: United States v. Osuba

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Production of sexually explicit material involving a minor

Passive participation of minor

United States v. Osuba

20-3322

Judges Calabresi, Park, and Nardini

Background: The defendant was convicted of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the sexual conduct. He was also convicted of possessing and distributing child pornography based on the images discovered on his phone. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison. He argues that the evidence was insufficient to convict him on the production charge as the child was clothed and sleeping while he engaged in masturbation.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the depictions of the defendant, designed to depict the minor as the passive recipient of his sexual actions, are sufficient evidence for a jury to conclude that he used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

Carina H. Schoenberger, assistant United States attorney, for the appellee; Richard D. Willstatter, of Green & Willstatter, for the defendant-appellant.

Oral argument audio