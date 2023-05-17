Fourth Department – Motor vehicle accident: Sztorc v. Heaney

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Motor vehicle accident

Summary judgment – Movant not speeding or acting unreasonably

Sztorc v. Heaney

CA 22-00679

Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County

Background: The plaintiff commenced a negligence action for damages she sustained when the vehicle she was operating was struck broadside by a minivan operated by the defendant. Both claimed and testified at the deposition that the each had the right-of-way, noting that the overhead traffic light was green. The plaintiff appealed from the denial of her motion for summary judgment on the issues of negligence.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that a plaintiff does not meet their burden of proof on the issue of fault just because there was no proof that the plaintiff was speeding, acted unreasonably for failing to see the defendant’s vehicle, or for failing to take evasive measures.

Michael P. Sullivan, of Gibson, McAskill & Crosby, for the plaintiff-appellant; Thomas W. Bender, of Roy & Associates, for the defendant-respondent.

