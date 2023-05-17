Personal injury lawsuit reinstated

A state appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling and reinstated a personal injury lawsuit.

In January 2022, in Erie County, state Supreme Court Justice Donna M. Siwek granted a defense motion for summary judgment dismissing the complaint.

In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, modified Siwek’s decision by reinstating the complaint with respect to the permanent consequential limitation of use and significant limitation of use categories of serious injury.

Plaintiff William Banas filed the lawsuit seeking damages for injuries that he allegedly suffered when the vehicle he was driving was struck from behind by a vehicle operated by defendant Clayton K. Waikiki.

Waikiki moved for summary judgment dismissing the complaint on the ground that Banas did not sustain a serious injury that was related to the accident.

Siwek granted the motion and Banas appealed.

Banas challenged Siwek’s ruling only with respect to the permanent consequential limitation of use and significant limitation of use categories of serious injury.

On a motion for summary judgment to dismiss a complaint that alleging serious injury under Insurance Law, the defendant has the burden of establishing with medical evidence that the plaintiff did not sustain a serious injury caused by the accident, the court noted.

“We conclude that defendant failed to meet that burden,” the Fourth Department wrote.

According to the defendant’s examining physician the Banas suffered a cervical spine strain in the accident. He found that the injury remained unresolved nearly five years after the accident, that the plaintiff’s subjective complaints were supported by the examination, and objective testing revealed loss of range of motion in the cervical spine.

The defendant’s own submissions included a report demonstrating that plaintiff suffered from bulging discs and there was “objective evidence of the extent of alleged physical limitations resulting from the disc injury,” the court wrote.

The defense submissions showed that Banas “sustained, at the very least, a cervical spine strain that resulted in limited range of motion,” the court wrote.

“We conclude that defendant failed to establish as a matter of law that the limitations sustained by plaintiff from the cervical strain were not significant,” according to the decision.

“The evidence that plaintiff continued to suffer from his accident-related injuries nearly five years after the accident and that the diagnosed injuries remained unresolved raises an issue of fact whether the injuries are permanent,” the court wrote.

The defense also failed to meet the initial burden with respect to causation. Despite the examining physician’s review of the medical records showing that an MRI of plaintiff’s cervical spine performed several years before the accident, following previous complaints of neck pain, the examining physician maintained that plaintiff’s injuries were causally related to the accident, according to the decision.

The court ruled that the defense “failed to meet his initial burden of establishing his entitlement to judgment as a matter of law with respect to the remaining categories of serious injury, and the burden never shifted to plaintiff to raise a triable issue of fact.”

