Second Circuit – Long-arm jurisdiction: Edwardo v. The Roman Catholic Bishop, et al.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Long-arm jurisdiction

Sexual assault

Edwardo v. The Roman Catholic Bishop, et al.

22-0278

Judges Park, Lee, and Stein

Background: The plaintiff alleged that he was sexually abused and exploited when he was between 12 and 17 years old by a now-deceased catholic priest. He sued for various torts based on the defendants’ alleged role in enabling the abuse. The case was dismissed on the basis that New York’s long-arm statute did not permit the court to exercise personal jurisdiction over the defendant.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that that the deceased priest did not commit the sexual abuse in New York as an agent of the defendants and that the conduct is unrelated to the defendants’ business activities in New York.

Steven J. Phillips, of Phillips & Paolicelli, for the plaintiff-appellant; Howard A. Merten, of Partridge Snow & Hahn, for the defendants-appellees.

Oral argument audio