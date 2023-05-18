Fourth Department – Motion to dismiss: University Hill Realty v. Akle

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Motion to dismiss

Failure to state a claim – Likelihood of success

University Hill Realty v. Akle

CA 21-01708

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The plaintiff commenced a breach of contract and unjust enrichment action alleging that it is entitled to a real estate broker’s commission based on an implied extension of a brokerage contract between it and the defendants. The plaintiff appealed from an order dismissing the complaint pursuant to CPLR 3211 (a) (1) and (7).

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the allegations sufficiently state a cause of action for breach of an implied contract arising from an implicit agreement to extend the brokerage contract. The court further held that whether the plaintiff can establish its allegations is not part of the calculus in determining a motion to dismiss.

Alan J. Pierce, of Hancock & Estabrook, for the plaintiff-appellant; Iman Abraham, of Abraham Law, for the defendants-respondents.

Oral argument video