Fourth Department – Turnover: The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. v. Brighton Securities Corp.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Turnover

Brokerage account – Joint tenancy

The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. v. Brighton Securities Corp.

CA 22-00739

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding seeking an order directing the turnover of funds held by respondents in a joint brokerage account belonging to them to satisfy a judgment. The respondents appealed from the grant of the petition.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the respondents admitted in their answer that their interests in the brokerage account were that of joint tenants with the right of survivorship. Each named tenant is possessed of the whole account so as to make the account vulnerable to the levy of a money judgment by the judgment creditor of one of the joint tenants.

David H. Ealy, of Trevett Cristo, for the respondents-appellants; Ericka B. Elliott, of Underberg & Kessler, for the petitioner-respondent.

Oral argument video