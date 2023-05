Monroe County, NY judgments recorded April 11-12, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded April 11, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

SCHOFIELD, HAROLD H

23 COACHWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SEELAND, BLAKE A

682 PARMA CENTER, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $215.00

SHARMA, ANOJ

94 GALWAY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

SHAW, MICHAEL Q

40 DYSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: HENRIETTA COURT JUSTICE

Amount: $200.00

SMITH, CLIFFORD A

25 CONEFLOWER DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: HENRIETTA COURT JUSTICE

Amount: $215.00

SMITH, JULIA R

331 MALDEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SOUVERAIN, JEAN R

90 GOLDEN ROD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

STEVENS, JONI M

125 INN KEEPERS LANE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

SYVERSON, CASSIE M

2921 ROUTE 5 AND 20, STANLEY NY 14561

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $320.00

TORRES, ENRIQUE V

640 CALKINS ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

TURJA, TAUSIF A

57 BANK STREET APT 1206, WHITE PLAINS NY 10606

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

TYRISSA M EDWARDS

104 MANOR PARKWAY 4, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

VAZQUEZ, LUIS R

2343 APACHE AVENUE, KISSIMMEE FL 34744

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $370.00

VIRGO, KENADO R

37 AUSTIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: HENRIETTA COURT JUSTICE

Amount: $170.00

VORONIN, DAVID P

1068 N HAMLIN ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

WHITE, ANTONIO D

312 THURSTON ROAD APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WRIGHT, CHELSEA C

7295 BEGOLGE ROAD, MOUNT MORRIS NY 14510

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, VILLAGE COURT

BRAZEE, ROBERT J

45 FAYETTE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $120.00

BRYANT, VIERA

2872 50TH STREET SOUTHWEST, NAPLES FL 34116

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

NICHOLSON, SARA D

116 WOODHILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

SCHIANO, MARIO N

26 CLINTON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

SELBY, JAMES P

419 ELLIS DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

STEINORTH, JESSICA M

152 DONOVAN STREET, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $1,200.00

Judgments

Recorded April 12, 2023

JUDGMENT

GULLEY, TRAVELLE JR

JR JR, JR JR JR

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LONG, CHASE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

ROSADO-DELGADO, MABEL

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

WEST, TAVIEN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

BREEN, JENNA

66 BEACON HILLS DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK

Attorney: ANTHONY J MIGLIACCIO JR ESQ

Amount: $4,162.76

JUDGMENT SATISFIED

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILLIAMS, TYREE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILSON, GARY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILSON, KERBY B

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WISER, TODD

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WOOD, JAMES F

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WYCHE, TYRONE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

AARON, WILEY L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

APPLETON, EDWARD MITCHELL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BATES, SHANE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BATISTA, RAYMOND SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BECKAROO, EPHRAIM A SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BENNETT, ANDREW J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BERMUDEZ, JOSE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BROOKS, COREY K

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BROOKS, COREY K

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BROOKS, COREY K

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BROOKS, COREY K

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BROWN, DEWITT C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BURTON, JOYCE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

COLLINS, DERRICK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

COLON, JONATHAN M

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CRITTENDEN, TERRY WAYNE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DASHER, KHALEEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DAVIS, LARRY CHARLES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DIENER, CHARLES F III

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DRISCOLL, DAMIEN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DUNLAP, BRADLEY D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

EHEALTH GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ELLSWORTH, SHERMAN C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FIGUEROA, MARCELINO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FORDHAM, FREDERICK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FORTE, DALTON

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GALAN, SANTOS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GRANVILLE, JASON J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN SERVICES CHILD CARE LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

HOLTFRETER, HIROKO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

HUGHES, RONALD W

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JONES, DALE M

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KENTISH, JAHMEIKK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MACK, ROBERT

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MANNS, CLIFTON H JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARSHALL, RICHARD

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATTICE, SCOTT D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCGRIFF, RONNIE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCNEIL, GREGORY K

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MORRIS, ALBERT SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

NAJJAR, MARCIA et al

Favor: SANTIAGO BURGER LLP

NINESM INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

NINESM INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

NINESM INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ORTIZ, ANGEL G

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PARKER, JAMES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PARKER, JAMES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PHELPS, DERRICK

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PIPER, JOHN R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PITTS, DENNIS L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PIXLEY, BRADLEY G

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PRATT, STACEY M

Favor: COMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

REBAUDO, JOHN P III

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

REDDEN, NICOLE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RICHELIEU, DANIEL K

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RIVERA, LUIS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROSSI, ROBERT A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROWE, JAMES WILLIAM III

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SANTOS, JAYSON SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SHAW, STEVEN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SPIKES, ANTONIO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SPIKES, ANTONIO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

STANLEY, CHARLES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

VASQUEZ, MARTIN et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

DIAZ-VELAZQUEZ, YARA et ano

Favor: BRENNER LEVY MUSIKER AND WEINER LLP

TORRES, CAESAR

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

PRESLER, SUZANNE R

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

REESE, EDWARD

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC APO SEARS

SPENNACCHIO, JOHN S

Favor: NORTHSTAR CAPITAL ACQUISITION LLC

SULLIVAN, KEVIN E

Favor: ARROW FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT

BILINSKI, RONALD M

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

CORCORAN, JEFFREY P

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

MARTINEZ-NIEVES, SHEIRA Y

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

TIBERIO, TAUSHA M

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

DALTON, JAMES

Favor: ASSET ACCEPTANCE LLC

Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP

Amount:

DERVISHOLLI, VALENTINA et ano

Favor: WEBSTER WOODS LLC

Amount:

GRAHAM, JOSEPH

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

Gramlich, Lisa

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

LARA, JUAN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MATYASOVSZKY, SUMMER et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MURPHY, ALEX W

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

ROSADO, JOSHUA et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SOTO, LILLIAN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

Sterling, Shaquille

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

Thorpe, Tony

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

WATSON, MARCUS et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

WILLIAMS, LISA

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

WILSON, TISHARA M

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: