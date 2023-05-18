Second Circuit – Medicare Secondary Payer Act: MSP v. Hereford

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Medicare Secondary Payer Act

Standing – Leave to amend

MSP v. Hereford

22-80

Judges Chin, Carney, and Bianco

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking to recover from insurance companies that allegedly owe payments to Medicare Advantage Organizations under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act. Appealed from the dismissal for lack of standing its putative class action against the defendant.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the plaintiff lacks standing because its allegations do not support an inference that it has suffered a cognizable injury or that the injury it claims is traceable to the defendant. The Second Circuit also held that it was not an abuse of discretion to deny the plaintiff leave to amend based on its repeated failures to cure.

Francesco Zincone, of Rivero Mestre, for the plaintiff-appellant; Michael F. Perley, of Hurwitz & Fine, for the defendant-appellee.

Oral argument audio