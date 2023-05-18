Zayas named chief administrative judge

Chief Judge Rowan D. Wilson has announced the appointment of Joseph A. Zayas as chief administrative judge of the state Unified Court System, the highest-ranking administrative position within the state judiciary.

The appointment was made with the approval of the Administrative Board of the Courts, which, along with the Chief Judge, is made up of the Presiding Justice of each of the four departments of New York’s Appellate Division.

Zayas succeeds Tamiko Amaker, who was serving as acting Chief Administrative Judge since December 2022.

The Chief Administrative Judge supervises the daily administration and operation of the court system, which has a budget of $3.3. billion, 3,600 state and locally paid judges and nearly 15,000 non-judicial employees in over 300 courthouses spanning 62 counties.

Before his appointment, Zayas served as an associate justice in the Second Department. He began his judicial career in 2003 when he was appointed to New York City Criminal Court, Queens County, where he served as the presiding judge of the county’s misdemeanor treatment court and mental health recovery court.

Zayas was designated an acting Supreme Court Justice in 2010, appointed to the Court of Claims in 2012 and elected to state Supreme Court, Queens County, in 2016.

Zayas is a graduate of Columbia University School of Law.