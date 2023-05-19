Court of Appeals reverses drug conviction

The New York State Court of Appeals has reversed a drug conviction because of an illegal police search.

Defendant Tyquan Johnson was convicted in April 2017 before state Supreme Court Justice Joanne M. Winslow of two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, He was sentenced to five years in prison on each count, to run concurrently.

The convictions were affirmed in June 2022 by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department. That ruling was overturned by the Court of Appeals in a decision written by Chief Judge Rowan Wilson and released Thursday.

Wilson noted that, in People v De Bour, a 1976 decision, the Court of Appeals established a four-tiered framework for evaluating the propriety of police-initiated encounters with civilians.

In this case, Tyquan Johnson was stopped and frisked after he exited a parked car and walked down the street. His motion to suppress the contraband police found on him was denied.

Johnson’s appellate attorney, Paul B. Watkins, argued that police did not have the requisite level of suspicion to justify an intrusion under any level under De Bour.

“We agree that the police lacked reasonable suspicion to believe Mr. Johnson had committed a crime or was in possession of a weapon,” Chief Judge Rowan Wilson wrote.

“Accordingly, we hold that the circumstances did not warrant a level three stop and frisk under De Bour and that the evidence seized as a result of the frisk must be suppressed,” he wrote.

In April 2015, Officers Bradley Pike and Darrel Schultz were patrolling an area in Rochester and drove up Harvest Street where Pike noticed a Ford Explorer legally parked about 50 feet ahead.

Pike saw Johnson move from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat. As Pike approached the car, he saw Johnson momentarily move his upper body back toward the driver’s seat, according to the decision.

Pike and Johnson exited their respective vehicles and Pike asked Johnson to hold up, but Johnson continued to walk away. When Pike caught up to Johnson, he asked whether Johnson was nervous, Johnson replied that he was not, according to the decision.

Pike asked Johnson if he had any weapons on him. Johnson replied: “Nothing.”

Pike frisked Johnson and found no weapon. During the frisk, Pike felt an object in Johnson’s pocket he thought might be a bag of drugs. He asked Johnson what was in his pockets and Johnson replied, “Nothing.”

According to Pike, Johnson began emptying his pockets, throwing two bags of marijuana on the ground. He also noticed that Johnson was holding a clear bag in his fist containing what appeared to be heroin and Johnson was arrested.

Johnson moved to suppress the drugs as the fruits of an illegal search and seizure. The motion was denied.

Johnson was convicted and he appealed.

The Appellate Division affirmed, ruling that the action taken by Pike was justified.

“We now reverse … There is no need for us to consider whether Officer Pike’s initial approach and questioning violated levels 1 and 2 of De Bour because his frisk of Mr. Johnson clearly runs afoul of level 3,” Wilson wrote.

“To conduct a stop and frisk under De Bour level three, the police must at a minimum have ‘reasonable suspicion that the particular person has committed or is about to commit a crime,’ or that the person is ‘armed or dangerous,’” Wilson wrote.

“Johnson’s actions, as observed by Officer Pike, do not meet the minimum standard required to justify a stop and frisk under De Bour,” Wilson wrote.

“Because Officer Pike lacked reasonable suspicion to justify the stop and frisk of Mr. Johnson, the evidence should have been suppressed. Accordingly, the order of the Appellate Division should be reversed, and the indictment dismissed,” Wilson wrote.

In a concurring opinion, Judge Jenny Riera wrote that “the right to be left alone is too precious to entrust to the discretion of those whose job is the detection of crime,” quoting McDonald v United States, a 1948 Supreme Court of the United States decision.

“Lawfully parking one’s car on the street and moving from the driver’s seat to the front passenger’s seat is not suggestive of criminality. Nor is reaching from the passenger seat back to the driver’s side or exiting through the closest door,” she wrote.

“These aggressive investigative tactics strain relations with communities and distract from good policing practices that focus on actual criminal behavior. Such aggressive encounters are inconsistent with the socially-accepted goals of police engagement: public safety and security.”

Rivera suggested a new standard for police encounters.

“The way to properly safeguard the right to be left alone and the safety of officers and individuals alike is a rule that requires reasonable suspicion of criminality for all police-initiated encounters,” she wrote.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035