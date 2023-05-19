Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Mollie W.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child neglect

Conditions in the home – Children’s hygiene

Matter of Mollie W.

CAF 21-01164

Appealed from Family Court, Erie County

Background: The respondent mother appealed from a determination that she neglected her three children.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the evidence established that the children were living in deplorable conditions, with dirty dishes, animal feces, garbage, and flies present throughout the home. The children had hygiene issues, including bad body odor, dirty and ripped clothing, and persistent lice, which had a negative impact on the children’s relationships with their peers at school. The conditions continued for years and the mother failed to address them despite having been contacted on numerous occasions by a child protective services caseworker and a school social worker. Finally, the mother left the home several months before the petition was filed to be with her boyfriend, leaving the children in the filthy home with the father.

David J. Pajak for the respondent-appellant; Rebecca Hoffman for the petitioner-respondent; Russell E. Fox, of The Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, for the children.

Submitted