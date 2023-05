Monroe County, NY judgments recorded April 12-14, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded April 12, 2023

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

Woods, Timothy J

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

HINKLEY, DAWN

77 BOXART STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: J R CUMMINGS DEVELOPMENT LLC

Attorney: BRUCE C LANNUZO

Amount: $11,264.40

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

SIDOU, GEORGE et al

3764 WESTSIDE DR, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

Favor: HAMILTON EQUITY GROUP LLC et al

Amount: $502,208.90

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

PITTSFORD TOWN COURT

Favor: PITTSFORD TOWN COURT

Amount: $365.00

SANTOS, WILLIAM J

702 JOSEPH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

SANTOS-MALDONADO, WILLIAM

HOMELESS, NY

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

SHUTTER, JAMES J

850 STATE ROUTE 21 LOT 23, ROCHESTER NY 14548

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

TOMLIN, LAMONICA I

1164 PORTLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

Amount: $500.00

VALVANO-CONR, MICHAEL M

410 A VILLAGE II DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: HAMLIN TOWN COURT

Amount: $238.00

WALLACE, ANTHONY R

76 CARTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

WILLIAMS, DAWN L

168 AVENUE ROOM 3, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PITTSFORD TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

Judgments

Recorded April 13, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

BROWN, MARIO

177 HEWITT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

PARNELL, MICHAEL

14 FORBES STREET APT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ANTHONY MARONEY et ano

DBA MARONEYS LAWNCARE 11 PENBROOKE DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: THE LCF GROUP INC.

Attorney: THE FELDMAN LAW FIRM

Amount: $4,099.20

B.J. MARCHESE INC et al

MAIN STREET & LEWIS ROAD, ROYERSFORD PA 19468

Favor: HARPER ADVANCE LLC

Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV

Amount: $68,346.25

BENNETT, MICHAEL

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ

Amount: $20,392.47

BERRIOS, ENID

267 GLENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP

Amount: $1,027.35

DUNCAN, AUBREY

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD

Amount: $2,000.00

EAST END TAVERN LLC

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD

Amount: $21,500.00

EMMENS, CHRISTOPHER

148 TAMARACK DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN

Amount: $2,197.51

HARRELL, WALTER

40 ALDINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN

Amount: $6,762.98

J AND A CONSTRUCTION et al

13270 HIGHWAY 81, SACRAMENTO KY 42372

Favor: B2B CAPITAL PROVIDERS

Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV

Amount: $60,562.00

KENYON, RAYMOND M et ano

215 BIDWELL TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP

Amount: $5,481.03

LA BOOKKEEPING SERVICES LLC

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD

Amount: $7,500.00

LA SELF STORAGE & U-HAUL INC

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD

Amount: $21,500.00

LUGO, KEILY I PAGAN

25 ZIMBRICH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA N.A.

Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY & FLYNN LLP

Amount: $3,257.52

MACINNES TOOL CORP

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD

Amount: $5,000.00

MR VEER INC DBA SOBOL

1635 EAST HENRIETTA ROAD SUITE B, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD

Amount: $27,000.00

OBSIDIAN HERBAL H LLC

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD

Amount: $13,000.00

ROTOLO, RICHARD

DBA EAST COAST SEALING AND PAVING, NY

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD

Amount: $5,000.00

SAH QUARTER HORSES LLC

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD

Amount: $21,500.00

STONEWOOD DELI & MARKET INC

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD

Amount: $21,000.00

STRONG, CHRISTINE V

1002 NEW TERRACE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: PYOD LLC

Attorney: TROMBERG MORRIS & POULIN PLLC

Amount: $920.28

URBAN, AMANDA A

300 ALEXANDER STREET APT 103, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: 1ST FINANCIAL BANK USA

Attorney: TROMBERG MORRIS & POULIN PLLC

Amount: $1,037.64

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

SCHAD, NIKOLAUS A

Favor: FIA CARD SERVICES NA

JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT

WILBURN, RICO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

GARRIS, DANIELLE

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Amount:

SOULE, KEVIN

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP

Amount:

Wooden, Lisa R.

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

BAILEY, DEANGELO K JR

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

BARKSDALE, KENNY T

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

BENNETT, CALEB O

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

BIANCHI, DAVID M

770 N PLYMOUTH AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BOLTON, SHANDALEA L

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

BOUDREAU, JOHN C

81 CLAYTON, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRADLEY, DAVID E

4275 STATE RTE 21 APT 3, CANANDAGUIA NY 14424

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRADLEY, STEVEN E

599 SMITH, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRASON, BRYAN K

618 BIRR, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BREEDLOVE, DONELL

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BREEZE, DYLAN G

4034 DEWEY AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BREEZE, DYLAN G

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BROWNLEE, PAUL

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRUNDIDGE, KESHIA S

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRUNDIGE, JAMES O

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRUNER, KRISTY L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRUNO, HANNAH N

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRUNO-HERNANDEZ, AA

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRYANT III, EDWARD

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRYANT, ANGELA M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BRYANT, PHILLIP D

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BUCKNER, BRANDON L

63 WARD HILL, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BUDA, VANESSA L

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

BUTLER, RASHAD M

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

CORTES, MONICA

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

DENNIS, FREDDIE

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

DEWISPELAERE, DARREN

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

FERGUSON, DAVID

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

HALL, MOENAZA

1325 AFFINITY LN, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

HALL, RAEKWON E

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

HARRIS, SAMUEL B

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

HILLIARD, STARAZHA N

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

JACKSON, NIKIA N

104 HOBART APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

JACKSON, WHITNEY M

95 ROSECROFT DR, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

JESS, RAVEN J

17 HERBERT, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

JEWETT, JAMES M

255 AUDINO LN APT E, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

JIMENEZ, JENNIFER L

122 W CALTHROP AVE, SYRACUSE NY 13205

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, CEDRIK M

140 KINGSBERRY DR, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, ISIAHA E

245 EAST, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, QUINTON L

624 SAWYER UPPER APT, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

KEESEE, RONALD

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

KING, STRONG

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

KIRKLAND, CHAD E

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

LAYNE, TREVOR J

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

LEE, JORDAN A

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

LOVE, WILLIAM C

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

MAJOR, LASHANNA M

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

MARTIN, NORRISA A

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

MAYEU, MATTHEW

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

MAYSONET RIVERA, ROBERTO F

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

MURPHY-JACKSON, CHAQUAN et ano

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

PAGAN-RIOS, MICHAEL

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

PARKER, LEXUS T

1417 E LA SALLE, PHOENIX AZ 85040

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount:

ROBERSON, ISAIAH

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

VEGA, ANTHONY

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

ARBO, MARILYN J

45 ACONBURY DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $50.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

ACOSTA, DANIEL MEDINA

45 RAINES PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BRANNON, DAVID J

23 KETCHUM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $525.00

BRUTON, NICHOLAS M

5631 RIDGE ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

BUI, HIEP V

101 POND VIEW HEIGHTS, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00

BUIE, MARVIN

9 SAVERIA DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

BULLARD, LEONDRA R

161 SKYCREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

BULLETT, RASHAUN M

2000 WIND WILLOW WAY APT 16, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $210.00

BULLUCK, PHILLIP M

6 WHITEHOUSE DRIVE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $450.00

BUNDICK, CLIFFORD C

137 FULTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

BURCH, TIMMOTHY J

25 FLEMING STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $300.00

BURFORD, TREVON D

23 STRATHMORE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

BURGESS, BRANDON J

48 OAKHILL VIEW, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BURGESS, WILLIAM L

746 E HUCKLEBERRY COURT, KUNA ID 83634

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

BURGIO, RALPH J

19 HINCHER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

BURGIO, SHANNON M

75 VIRGINIA STREET APT 3, WATERLOO NY 13165

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $165.00

LOFASO, MICHAEL J

24 CAMBRIDGE CIRCLE, VICTOR NY 14564

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

MONTGOMERY, LANCE R

32 REMINGTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $390.00

PRIDE, JAY R

208 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $402.00

PUMPHREY, AALIYAH R

4361 LAKE AVENUE APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $425.00

PURITT, NIKEIA M

29 QUAMINA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $355.00

Judgments

Recorded April 14, 2023

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

360 DISTRIBUTION L.L.C. et al

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $52,705.50

B D BEAUTY et al

Favor: KALAMATA CAPITAL LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $55,894.25

BARKER, JESSICA

147 CURLEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: TD BANK USA NA

Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP

Amount: $2,998.19

BOHDEN MECHANICAL LLC et al

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $46,041.73

CASSIOPEIA LLC

47 FEDERAL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD

Amount: $21,500.00

CENTRAL VALLEY INFILL DEVELOPMENT et al

Favor: SMART BUSINESS

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $42,303.67

CHUNG, JAMES et al

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $58,822.00

COLLIER-SMALLING, OLLIZET

778 SEWARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: TD BANK USA N.A.

Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP

Amount: $1,168.74

DIALED IN PERFORMANCE LLC

247 BUFFALO ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: THE COMMISSIONERS OF THE STATE INSURANCE FUND

Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP

Amount: $5,472.34

GALVEZ CARINO, JULIO C et ano

Favor: BYZFUNDER NY LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $59,730.33

HARTLE, JESSALEE

203 CHELSEA MEADOWS DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A.

Attorney: HUGHES, ADAM MICHAEL

Amount: $2,878.40

HOLLAND, THOMAS RUSSELL et ano

Favor: BLACK OLIVE CAPITAL LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $60,911.00

MARKAJANI, MISTY

Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A.

Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ROONEY & FLYNN LLP

Amount: $1,026.76

MARTINEZ, FRANK

664 UNIVERSITY AVENUE APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: CAPITAL ONE N.A.

Attorney: HUGHES, ADAM MICHAEL

Amount: $2,792.86

NELSON, JAZMEER

Favor: AMERIS BANK et ano

Attorney: SMITH CARROAD WAN & PARIKH PC

Amount: $10,265.75

NICHOLSON, MARY J.

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP

Amount: $10,560.10

POWELL, BRITTANY

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN

Amount: $2,373.17

RIDLEY ACQUISITION COMPANY LLC

D/B/A RIDLEY ELECTRIC LLC, NY

Favor: COOPER ELECTRIC SUPPLY CO

Attorney: LEVI, JILL

Amount: $571,019.90

SCHULER, ZACHARY

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: TROMBERG MORRIS & POULIN PLLC

Amount: $400.00

TAGGERTY, TIMOTHY W

66 RANNEY DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A.

Attorney: HUGHES, ADAM MICHAEL

Amount: $2,069.13