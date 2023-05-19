Second Circuit – Immigration: Hernandez v. Garland

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Immigration

Cancellation of removal – De novo review

Hernandez v. Garland

19-2044; 21-6533

Judges Walker, Pooler, and Park

Background: The petitioner appealed from the denial of his application for cancellation of removal. An immigration judge previously granted cancellation, then the Board of Immigration Appeals reversed finding that he was statutorily eligible for cancellation but did not merit a favorable exercise of the agency’s discretion in light of his criminal history. The petitioner argues that the BIA’s characterization of his criminal history which included two convictions for domestic violence.

Ruling: The Second Circuit denied the petition. The court held that the BIA did not second-guess the immigration judge’s factual findings or find facts of its own. The BIA had conducted a de novo reweighing of the equities based on the facts found by the immigration judge. Thus, the BIA properly exercised its discretion to deny cancellation of removal.

Maria Da Silva, of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, for the petitioner; Alanna Thanh Duong, of the Department of Justice, for the respondent.

Oral argument audio (19-2044; 21-6533)