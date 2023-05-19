Second Circuit – Respondeat Superior: E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Respondeat Superior

President speaking to the press – Scope of employment

E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump

20-3977(L)

Judges Calabresi, Chin, and Nardini

Background: The defendant, Donald Trump, and the movant, United States, appealed from a judgment denying their motion to substitute the United States in an action pursuant to the Westfall Act. The Second Circuit previously vacated a judgment that the defendant did not act within the scope of his employment and a question was certified to the D.C. Court of Appeals to address whether under the laws of the District, were the allegedly libelous public statements made, during his term in office, by the President of the United States, denying allegations of misconduct, with regards to events prior to that term of office, within the scope of his employment as President.

Ruling: The Second Circuit remanded. The court noted that the D.C. Court of Appeals stated that whether the President of the United States was acting within the scope of his employment is a question for the factfinder. It then clarified respondeat superior law to resolve the dispute, noting that it declined to adopt a categorical reading as that would hold that the conduct of elected officials speaking to the press is always within the scope of that official’s employment.

Mark R. Freeman, U.S. Department of Justice, for the movant-appellant; Alina Habba, of Habba Madaio & Associates, for the defendant-appellant; Joshua A. Matz, of Kaplan Hecker & Fink, for the plaintiff-appellee.

Oral argument audio