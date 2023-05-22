Fourth Department – Kidnapping: People v. Alcaraz-Ubiles

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Kidnapping

Criminal possession of a weapon – Sufficiency of evidence

People v. Alcaraz-Ubiles

KA 18-00846

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of kidnapping, criminal use of a firearm, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Ruling: The Appellate Division held that the evidence was sufficient to sustain the kidnapping charge as an accomplice. Witnesses testified that the defendant’s codefendant was wielding a knife while the defendant was present in the house with a knife while the victims were being held in the bedroom. The Appellate Division also held that the evidence was legally insufficient to support the conviction of criminal use of a firearm and possession as those counts were based on the defendant’s constructive possession of a rifle that was found in the house after the police entered. Thus, the people established the defendant’s mere presence in the house where the weapon was found.

David M. Abbatoy Jr., of The Abbatoy Law firm, for the defendant-appellant; Martin P. McCarthy II, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video