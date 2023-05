Monroe County, NY judgments recorded April 17-18, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded April 17, 2023

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

ROYAL ROOFING NY LLC

Favor: Lakeside Roofing & Siding Materials, Inc.

Amount:

WINTER, JOHN F

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.

Amount:

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

BLUS GRILLE N CAFE LLC et al

BLUS GRILLE N CAFE LLC et al

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM

Amount: $31,940.00

CHILL ENTERPRISE LLC et ano

DBA DAVES CAR CENTER 1400 WEST PINHOOK ROAD, LAFAYETTE LA 70503

Favor: THE AVANZA GROUP LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $68,414.00

COMPLETE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC et al

COMPLETE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC et al

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $49,438.40

DEMARCO, NICHOLAS ALAN et al

Favor: KALAMATA CAPITAL GROUP LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $60,127.50

FORTY-NINE PROPERTIES ACQUISITIONS LLC et al

FORTY-NINE PROPERTIES ACQUISITIONS LLC et al

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $53,960.00

KEGLER, JANNITA M

14 RENWOOD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC

Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC

Amount: $8,016.22

KING, MICHAEL C

19 RONALD CIRCLE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A.

Attorney: GERALD W FLYNN

Amount: $5,380.13

LEDBETTER, TYSON DESHUN et ano

3 HUNTCLIFF DRIVE, CARTERSVILLE GA 30121

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $54,875.01

PATRIDGE JR, MELVIN et ano

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $67,883.49

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

BOGGS, JERYN C

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

DAVIS, BENNIE I

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

EVERETT, REYLANDA T

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

GRIFFIN, CLARENCE G

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT

ALFONSO, PEDRO L

629 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $225.00

ALLEN, DAMAR D

453 CENTRAL PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $150.00

ALLEN, DAMAR D

453 CENTRAL PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $826.00

ALLEN, DAMAR D

453 CENTRAL PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $526.00

ANGARANO, ANTHONY

1616 FLAXEN DRIVE, FARMINGTON NY 14425

Favor: CACH LLC

Amount: $10,911.81

APONTE, JOSE A

222 FLOWER CITY PARK 2, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $140.00

BOGA, ITALIA L

72 ELMDORF AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $700.00

CLAYBORNE, KINDYA S

7 OSCAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $150.00

CRUZ, PHILIPE A

280 ROSEDALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $400.00

FRAZIER, BRUCE L

287 REYNOLDS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $200.00

GRANVILLE, JOHNNY I

414 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $225.00

GRIFFIN, TEALA A

255 BIRR STREET APT 10, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,976.00

IRVIN, NATHANIEL M

191 HOLLENBECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $776.00

LIBBETT, LAKEYA A

2 ALLIANCE AVENUE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $75.00

MCCRAY, KYJION J

185 WEBSTER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $750.00

MCGEE, ALVIN L

616 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $225.00

MCGRIFF, REGINALD K

78 BARTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $275.00

MCMULLEN, W L

679 MAPLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $500.00

MITCHELL, ANGELA R

1571 JAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $250.00

MITCHELL, CHARLENE S

351 ROSEWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $675.00

ONEAL, DESIREE S

129 CLIFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

QUARLES, JARON D

246 LAUREL STREET APT 2, BUFFALO NY 14208

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $350.00

RANDOLPH, WILLIE C

1634 SAINT PAUL STREET 3, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,726.00

RANDOLPH, WILLIE C

1634 SAINT PAUL STREET 3, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $275.00

REED, ROBERT J

35 CHESTNUT STREEEET, ROCHESTER NY 14604

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $625.00

REGIS, DAVE A

32 PLOVER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $726.00

RILEY, SEMAJ A

154 BRECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $150.00

RIVERA-VARGAS, DAMARIS

940 HUDSON AVENUE DOWN REAR, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $300.00

RUIZ, JOHNKIOMI

600 LAKE AVENUE APT 6, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $150.00

SMITH, ASHLEY M

629 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $700.00

STATEN, JOSHUA L

919 S CLINTON 110, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $491.66

TERRY, PATRICIA A

48 SAINT JACOB STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $200.00

TOPPIN, BRITTANY N

430 N GLEN DRIVE APT C, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $825.00

WEATHERS, KARIS S

127 VERSAILLES ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $425.00

WHITE, FRANK L

50 NORTHLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $350.00

WILLIAMS, JOHNATHAN C

92 ELBA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $140.00

WRIGHT, RASHOD M

340 NORTH PARK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $225.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

SCOTT, RONNIE J

42 LYDUN DR, ALBION NY 14411

Favor: UNIFUND CCR PATRNERS AS ASSIGNEE OF PROVIDIAN NATIONAL BANK

Amount: $7,859.23

Recorded April 18, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

DELGATTO, DOMINIC

34 PRATT ROAD, MANCHESTER NY 14504

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

DURYEE, BRENTON

191 FREY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

LINGENFELTER, ANDREW MICHAEL

40 RESOLUTE CIRCLE 202, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

SHELTON, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES

27 HARRIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

SIMPSON, JAQUAN

2 CARTHAGE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

WHITE, DARIEN

4 OAKBRIAR COURT, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $895.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

EASTON, WILLIAM H

27 POINT PLEASANT ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $5,710.79

HAYGOOD, NATHAN PAUL et ano

18494 EASTER FERRY ROAD, ATHENS AZ 35614

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $50,794.10

KNORR, PAULA

2 COLONIST LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MIRANDA L JAKUBEC ESQ

Amount: $13,240.53

MARKAJANI, MISTY A

130 WESTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A.

Attorney: AMY GAVLIK ESQ

Amount: $4,062.43

MCCLOUD, SHAVONTAE

332 HAWLEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $6,203.68

MOHAMED, FAYSAL

28 ELMCREST RISE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $17,421.11

RODGERS, BERNARD

5 CASHMERE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $1,431.54

STEIER, JASON ALLEN

97 CHESTNUT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: ECKERMANN, THEODORE C

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $757.18

STOCKTON, AYANA JHANA

4 CARNEY CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: THOMAS J SCHREMPF ESQ

Amount: $1,814.00

WHARMBY, YVONNE

38 WELLER DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $1,259.63

WHELAN, JOE P

1052 WAVERTON CIRCLE APT 210, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A.

Attorney: JONATHAN A BARRETO ESQ

Amount: $15,082.22

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT

DOERR, MICHAEL L

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

a/k/a Alexis Monet Collington et ano

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

BATZ, DEL G

Favor: TD BANK USA, N.A.

Amount:

Brown, Howard J.

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP.

Amount:

COTTINGHAM, PAUL S

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

DOUSE, SHANNON

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT, INC

Amount:

ELLIOTT, DANIEL J

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC, AS ASSIGNEE OF CITIBANK, N.A.

Amount:

MARTINEZ, MICHAEL

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

Pacheco, Dalma L

Favor: Cavalry SPV I,LLC, as assignee of Citibank, N.A.

Amount:

REILIEY, TIMOTHY F

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

ARROYO, FELIX L

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

BALCER, ROSANNE

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

BARCLAY, ALISHA N

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

COLES, TERRELL S

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

COOPER, JAHLON R

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

GREEN, MARQUES M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

HILL, AJA S

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

JEFFERS, KENNETH W

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

JUNIOUS, TIANA A

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MCMILLAN, LABRONZE D

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MELENDEZ, LEONEL

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MONSON, DONTE R

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

MOODY, CLIFTON J

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

NEWLAND, AARYN J

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

PERRY, SHAVANTE T

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

ROSS, MICHAEL L

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SALVAGGIO, SUSAN L

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SHIMKO-COOPER, LORAINE M

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SMITH, TRABAURIS D

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SOSA, DARLA

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

SPADE, JOSEPH R

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount:

WANNAMAKER-DECAPUA, CIEJAY J

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: