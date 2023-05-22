Second Circuit – Personal jurisdiction: Lelchook v. Société Générale de Banque au Liban SAL

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Personal jurisdiction

Acquisition of all assets and liabilities

Lelchook v. Société Générale de Banque au Liban SAL

21-975-cv

Judges Raggi, Wesley, and Carney

Background: The plaintiffs are 21 citizens who were either harmed or represent the estate and family members of a U.S. citizen killed in rocket attacks carried out in Israel in 2006 by Hizbollah. The plaintiffs allege that the Lebanese Canadian Bank provided extensive financial assistance to Hizbollah in the years leading up to the attack. In 2011, the defendant acquired all of the assets and liabilities of LCB in transactions conducted under the laws of Lebanon. The plaintiffs dismiss their complaint under the Anti-Terrorism Act, concluding that the defendant did not inherit LCB’s status for purposes of personal jurisdiction when it acquired LCB’s assets and liabilities.

Ruling: The Second Circuit certified a question to the New York Court of Appeals. The court noted that the plaintiffs’ successor-jurisdiction theory raises important and unresolved issues under New York law.

Robert J. Tolchin, of the Berkman Law Office, for the appellants; Brian J. Leske, of Ashcroft Law Firm, for the appellee.

Oral argument audio