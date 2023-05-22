Second Circuit – Professional license requirements: Brokamp v. James

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Professional license requirements

First Amendment challenge – Due process challenge

Brokamp v. James

21-3050

Judges Raggi, Wesley, and Lohier

Background: The plaintiff is a Virginia-licensed mental health counselor. She appealed from the dismissal of her First Amendment and due process challenges to a New York law requiring her to obtain a further license in that state to provide mental health counseling.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court noted that she is alleging that the very fact of New York’s license requirement chills her speech, she did not have to apply for and be denied a license to demonstrate standing to pursue her First Amendment and due process claims. However, because New York permits her to obtain a New York license by endorsement of her Virginia license without need to satisfy the many particular requirements for initial licensure, her claimed injury is attributable to the former endorsement provision. Thus, it is that provision rather than the particular requirements for licensure she has standing to challenge. Her claims for relief were properly dismissed for failure to state a plausible claim for relief.

Jeffrey H. Redfern, of the Institute for Justice, for the plaintiff-appellant; Frederick A. Brodie, assistant Solicitor General, for the defendants-appellees.

Oral argument audio