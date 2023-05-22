Upcoming Foreclosures as of May 22, 2023

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice – Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614

Download a PDF or Excel file.

Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount

51 Erie Station Rd West Henrietta 14586 5/22/2023 10:00 AM LOGS Legal Group f/k/a Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak N/A

258 Mercer Ave Rochester 14606 5/22/2023 11:00 AM Knuckles, Komosinski & Manfro, LLP N/A

6 Worcester Rd Rochester 14616 5/23/2023 10:00 AM Aldridge Pite, LLP N/A

104 Millbank St Rochester 14619 5/23/2023 10:30 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

134 Arrowhead Dr Rochester 14624 5/24/2023 10:00 AM Aldridge Pite, LLP N/A

37 Fair Pl Rochester 14609 5/24/2023 10:30 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

40 Hazel St Rochester N/A 5/25/2023 10:00 AM MARGOLIN, WEINREB & NIERER, LLP N/A

270 Maiden Lane Greece N/A 5/26/2023 10:00 AM LACY KATZEN LLP N/A

28 Day Pl Rochester 14608 5/31/2023 10:00 AM Bronster, LLP N/A

236 Baird St Rochester 14621 5/31/2023 11:00 AM Davidson Fink LLP N/A

370 Norton Street Rochester 14621 6/2/2023 10:00 AM N/A N/A

321 Glen Rd N Rome 13440 6/5/2023 11:00 AM LOGS Legal Group f/k/a Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak N/A

140 Birr St Rochester 14613 6/6/2023 10:00 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

424 W Ridge Rd Rochester 14615 6/6/2023 11:00 AM N/A N/A

388 Raines Park Rochester 14613 6/6/2023 12:00 PM Friedman Vartolo LLP N/A

911 Westage At the Hbr Rochester 14617 6/7/2023 10:00 AM McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC N/A

4174 Lake Ave Rochester 14612 6/7/2023 10:30 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

1445 Jay St Rochester 14611 6/7/2023 01:00 PM Roach & Lin, P.C., N/A

26 Weeger St Rochester 14605 6/8/2023 10:00 AM LOGS Legal Group f/k/a Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak N/A

440 Wellington Ave Rochester 14619 6/8/2023 10:30 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

2152 Five Mile Line Rd Penfield 14526 6/12/2023 10:00 AM Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman & Gordon, LLP N/A

12 Siebert Pl Rochester 14605 6/12/2023 10:30 AM LOGS Legal Group LLP N/A

95 Maryland St Rochester 14613 6/12/2023 11:00 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

2339 Westside Dr Rochester 14624 6/12/2023 02:00 PM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC N/A

19 Aston Villa North Chili 14514 6/13/2023 10:00 AM Davidson Fink LLP N/A

236 Monroe Ave Rochester N/A 6/14/2023 11:30 AM BARCLAY DAMON, LLP N/A

99 Forest Meadow Trl Rochester 14624 6/14/2023 01:00 PM Roach & Lin, P.C., N/A

585 Flower City Park Rochester 14615 6/15/2023 10:00 AM Gross Polowy, LLC N/A

170 Otis St Rochester 14606 6/15/2023 11:00 AM LOGS Legal Group LLP N/A

221 Iroquois St, Webster 14580 6/20/2023 10:00 AM Stern & Eisenberg, P.C. N/A

13 Planet St Rochester 14606 6/20/2023 11:00 AM Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC N/A