Fourth Department – Gun license: Bradstreet v. Hon. Douglas A. Randall

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Gun license

Unsafe gun practices

Bradstreet v. Hon. Douglas A. Randall

OP 22-01868

Initiated in Fourth Department

Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul the determination of the respondent revoking his firearm license.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the determination was not arbitrary or capricious as the licensing officer demonstrated that the petitioner engaged in unsafe firearm practices by leaving his weapon unsecured in the residence of his girlfriend despite the fact that she had repeatedly taken hold of the weapon and threatened to harm him or herself with it. Furthermore, the respondent credited a police officer’s testimony, which was based on a police investigation of the petitioner who attacked the girlfriend and caused her to fear for her safety.

Michael J. Witmer for the petitioner; Joseph M. Spadola, of the NYS Attorney General’s Office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video