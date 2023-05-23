Fourth Department – Labor Law: Carpentieri v. 1438 South Park Ave. Co. LLC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Labor Law

Industrial code violations – Indemnification and retroactive application

Carpentieri v. 1438 South Park Ave. Co. LLC

CA 22-00124

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries he sustained when he received an electric shock from an exposed live wire while performing remodeling work at a grocery store. The defendants commenced a third-party action against the plaintiff’s employer seeking contractual indemnification. The parties moved for summary judgment and the parties appealed from the court’s denial of numerous parts of their respective motions.

Ruling: The Appellate Division rejected the argument that the plaintiff was working on the live wire without contacting his supervisor or shutting off the power to that line. Even if the plaintiff was acting negligently the third-party defendant failed to establish that the violations of the Industrial Code were not a substantial factor in bringing about the injury. The Appellate Division also held that it was in error to grant summary judgment dismissing the common-law negligence and Labor Law claims. Neither defendants dispute that the exposed live wire constituted a dangerous condition. Finally, there are questions of fact regarding the intent of the indemnification contract and its retroactive application which was signed two months after the injury.

James J. Nash, of Nash Connors, for the defendants-respondents-appellants and third-party plaintiffs-respondents-appellants; Michael A. Iacono, of John J. Fromen Attorney at Law, for the plaintiff-respondent-appellant; Joseph H. Emminger Jr., of Walsh, Roberts & Grace, for the third-party defendant-appellant-respondent.

Oral argument video