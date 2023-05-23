Fourth Department – Municipal liability: Brooks v. Village of Fairport

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Municipal liability

Sidewalk tree – Trip and fall

Brooks v. Village of Fairport

CA 21-01814

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages resulting from injuries she sustained after tripping and falling on a raised crack in a sidewalk slab caused by the roots of a curbside tree planted in an area adjacent to the sidewalk slab. She appeals from an order granting the defendant’s motion for summary judgment.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendant’s planting of the tree coupled with its subsequent failure to control the roots of the tree, would at most constitute nonfeasance, not an affirmative act of negligence.

Ron F. Wright, of the Russell Friedman Law Group, for the plaintiff-appellant; Iryna S. Krauchanka, of Morris Duffy Alonso Faley & Pitcoff, for the defendant-respondent.

Submitted