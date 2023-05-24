Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, April 19, 2023

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded, April 19, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Liens Filed

Recorded April 19, 2023

MECHANICS LIEN

360 INDUSTRIAL SERVICES

Favor: WERNER, JEFFREY S

Amount: $1.00

8427 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo