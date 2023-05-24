Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Congdon

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Sex Offender Registration Act

Predicate conviction reversed

People v. Congdon

KA 22-00523

Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County

Background: The defendant appealed from an order determining that he is a level two risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. During the pendency of this appeal, the Appellate Division reversed the judgment convicting him of eight counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that a “sex offender” includes a person who is convicted of an offense described in Section 168-a (2) or (3) of the Correction Law. Any such conviction set aside pursuant to law is not a conviction for purposes of the statute.

J. Scott Porter, for the defendant-appellant; Bradley W. Oastler, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Submitted