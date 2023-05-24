Fourth Department – Child custody: Crofoot v. Crofoot

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child custody

Joint custody – Physical custody

Crofoot v. Crofoot

CA 21-01713

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The plaintiff mother and the attorney for the children appeal from a judgment that granted the parties joint legal custody of the subject children and granted the defendant father primary physical custody of the children.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that entrusting the custody of young children to their parents jointly, especially where the shared responsibility and control includes alternating physical custody, is insupportable when the parents are severely antagonistic and embattled. The parties do not agree where the children should attend school, the specifics of their medical care, whether the children need routine in their lives, whether the elder child should be given her allergy medication or enrolled in counseling, and whether the younger child needed speech therapy or to adhere to a strict diet. A court ordered psychological evaluation concluded that neither parent appeared able to sufficiently distance themselves from their mutual enmity and embitterment to fully act in ways where were reflective the child’s needs. The Appellate Division also found that the court failed to give adequate weight to the father’s extensive history of domestic violence or his continued minimization of his actions and denial of the nature and extent of his mental illness, despite being jailed for one such incident of domestic violence. The Appellate Division also noted that the mother’s relocation was to a better school district and to where she had a support structure. She was also seeking counseling.

Gary Muldoon, of Kaman Berlove, for the plaintiff-appellant; Marybeth D. Barnet, attorney for the children, Maureen A. Pineau for the defendant-respondent.

Oral argument video