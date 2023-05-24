Second Circuit – Rule 17: Bugliotti v. Republic of Argentina

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Rule 17

Argentine law – Trustee

Bugliotti v. Republic of Argentina

21-1014

Judges Calabresi, Lynch, and Sullivan

Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the dismissal of their claims against the defendant regarding sovereign bonds issued by the defendant and purchased by the plaintiffs. After the dismissal was vacated and remanded to the district court, the court found that the plaintiffs were entitled to bring suit under Argentine law. The plaintiffs argue on appeal that Rule 17 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure offer them an alternative avenue to enforce their rights under the bonds in federal court.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that nothing in Rule 17 can be read to alter the determination that the plaintiffs were not entitled to bring suit under Argentine law. The court found that a certification of the alleged real party in interest as the trustee did not allow the plaintiffs to proceed as the plaintiffs in the action.

Michael C. Spencer, of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, for the plaintiffs-appellants; Carmine D. Boccuzzi, of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, for the defendant-appellee.

Oral argument audio