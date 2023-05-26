Second Circuit – Arbitration: Local Union 97, Int’l Bd. Of Elec. Workers, AFL-CI v. Niagara Mohawk

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Arbitration

Retiree health benefits – Interpretation of arbitration clauses

Local Union 97, Int’l Bd. Of Elec. Workers, AFL-CI v. Niagara Mohawk

21-2443-cv

Judges Leval, Chin, and Lee

Background: The defendants appealed from the grant of the plaintiff’s motion to compel arbitration and to deny summary judgment to the defendants. The plaintiffs filed a grievance objecting to the defendant’s refusal to provide health insurance benefits to retired employees, as purportedly required under the collective bargaining agreement in force at the time the grievance was filed.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the collective bargaining agreement covers the issue of the medical insurance benefits.

Brian J. LaClair for the plaintiff-appellant; Robert A. LaBerge for the defendant-appellant.

Oral argument audio