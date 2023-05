Monroe County, NY judgments recorded April 25-26, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded April 25, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

HOLDEN, KATHERINE A

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

HOLDEN, KATHERINE A

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

HOLT, REBECCA A

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

HOOPER, JEFFREY M

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

HOUSTON, TESHIA N

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, TRAVIS A

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, TYRONE D

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

JOHNSON, TYRONE L

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

KIAH, TARA E

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

LILLEY, KENT M

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

MADISON, CHARLES J

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

MCCARTHY, TYIA C

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

MCGINNIS, KYLE V

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

MCMILLAN, JAMES D

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

MILLS, KIE JUAN L

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

MODZEL, JAMIE L

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

PIAZZA, QUINN R

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

RUBINSTEIN, KASEY E

1030 RAILWAY XING, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

RYDER, BRYCE D

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

SAGE, JEREMY A

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

SANTANA, KARITZA I

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

SANTANA, KELSEY R

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

SANTIAGO-GARCIA, DIONISIO

1346 STATE STREET F13, NEW HAVEN CT 06511

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

SAWYER, ERIK H

7304 BUCK LANE, SODUS NY 14551

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

SCOTT, CHARLES A

90 FAIRGATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

SCUTT, TRISTEN D

4225 FOXWOOD DRIVE, WILLIAMSON NY 14589

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

SHORTINO, LEO C

398 CARLSAM DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

SIELOFF, TERRY L

100 DUNN TOWER 910, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

SOTO, SERGIO M

167 GRECIAN GARDENS DRIVE APT 8, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

STALLINGS, CHRISTOPHER J

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

STUDLEY, DANIEL S

620 ZACHARY WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

USHER, MELIKA Y

598 GLENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

WEINTRAUB, BETHANY A

268 PARK LANE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

WYDRA, JOSEPH M

228 WEXFORD PLACE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: WESBTER TOWN COURT

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

COLE, CHRISTOPHER A

282 CYPRESS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $255.00

DIRKX, ANDREA P

262 RAINBOW DRIVE 16236, NY 76399

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

FREEDOM, BRIAN R

7 MAPLE STREET, BATAVIA NY 14020

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $250.00

GARRISON-JENSEN, TYLER J

1860 LAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $1,083.00

OCONNOR, MEAGAN

46 ROSE CIRCLE, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: GOLDSPAN SERVICES LIMITED

Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP

Amount: $7,145.00

PEREZ, ERICA

36 AVENUE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

RODRIGUEZ, AMBER

4737 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

SCHRYVER, JORDAN E

15 LUCENA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

STUMPF, NICHOLAS B

1712 LAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $425.00

SULLIVAN, CALEIGH

6881 4TH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

TOOKES, MARCUS C

36 NICHOLS STREET 1, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

WILLIAMS, ANNAYA J

6118 WILDWOOD WAY, LOCKPORT NY 14094

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $150.00

WILLIAMS, DERON G

1328 EMERSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

Amount: $900.00

YOUNG, ROBERT

10 SELYE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

Amount: $305.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, VILLAGE COURT

ARNOLD, TONY F

1475 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $400.00

BUTLER, LATASHA N

40 ROSSMORE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

DOSTER, KRISTINA M

10 OLD BEHAN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

FOOKS, MADDISON G

1445 TUDOR WAY, FARMINGTON NY 14425

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

ISAAC, BRANDON C

80 MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

JACOBSON, BRENDA L

641 BAILEY ROAD, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

JOHNSON, K J

93 ADRIAN ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

JOLIVERT, MONITE A

1460 ALBANY STREET FLOOR 2, SCHENECTADY NY 12304

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $680.00

PETROV, ANDREJ G

284 WESTMINSTER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $300.00

PRINCE, BRANDON J

8338 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

ROSE, CHLOE E

305 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

SCHAFROTH, PATRICIA I

PO BOX 180, MIDDLEBURGH NY 12122

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

THORPE, CARL R

362 WILLOWBRROKE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

WELLES, GERMAIN R

15263 MCNAMAR ROAD, HOLLEY NY 14470

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

WESTBROOK, SONIA T

28 KINGSFORD LANE APARTMENT 217, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $400.00

WISPELAERE, JAMIE L

320 HAMILTON STREET 323, ALBION NY 14411

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $250.00

WRIGHT, ANTHONY J

103 RIVERSCAPE DRIVE, FULTON NY 13069

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

Judgments

Recorded April 26, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

GARLOCK, JARED ADAM

50 DOHRCREST DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $1,570.00

GRAHAM, GEORGE

74 RICHMOND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $50.00

PEREZ, ERNESTO

3672 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $1,425.00

SHEPARD, NATHANIEL JR

104 STONEHILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

5SN COMMUNICATIONS LLC et al

1550 SOUTH BLUE ISLAND AVENUE UNIT 1021, CHICAGO IL 60608

Favor: ENRICH FUNDING

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $21,415.28

ADDISON, BRIELLE D.

41 SPRUCE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $2,685.65

AHS CUSTOM FABRICATION L.L.C. et ano

AHS CUSTOM FABRICATION L.L.C. AHS CUSTOM FABRICATION L.L.C., AHS CUSTOM FABRICATION L.L.C. AHS CUSTOM FABRICATION L.L.C. AHS C

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $39,056.70

CALIFORNIA ROLLIN INC. et ano

274 NORTH GOODMAN STREET B123, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: THE COMMISSIONER OF LABOR OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NEW YORK STATE LABOR COMMISSIONER

Amount: $76,925.82

CASILLAS CAMPOS, JOSE A et ano

Favor: HYBRID ADVANCE LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $23,250.00

CHANCE, JASON BENJAMIN et ano

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $67,090.92

CHANDLER, TERESA et ano

1223 SHERWOOD FOREST BOULEVARD, BATON ROUGE LA 70815

Favor: PARKSIDE FUNDING GROUP LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $46,600.00

COOKE, JOANNE

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: ELIZABETH CLARKE ESQ

Amount: $2,512.83

CRAVER, DEBORAH R

80 FARRELL ROAD, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $5,200.45

CREPE ‘N’ CREPE LTD et ano

CREPE ‘N’ CREPE LTD CREPE ‘N’ CREPE LTD, CREPE ‘N’ CREPE LTD CREPE ‘N’ CREPE LTD CREPE

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $68,426.10

DEB, HUSSEIN ISAM et ano

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $49,705.00

DECKER, MICHAEL A.J.

17 BELFORD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $18,381.66

DUTTON, KAILA M

64 ROUGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: HEATHER A JOHNSON ESQ

Amount: $3,993.46

FETCHFIND LLC et ano

FETCHFIND LLC FETCHFIND LLC, FETCHFIND LLC FETCHFIND LLC FETCH

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $44,074.92

HARRIS, DAMIEN

Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A.

Attorney: KRISTA M ROSE ESQ

Amount: $4,221.13

HOLMES, JOHN

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: MEREDITH E UNGER ESQ

Amount: $2,307.31

HOLTZ, DANIEL J

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: ELIZABETH CLARKE ESQ

Amount: $30,262.36

HUFFER, JONATHAN

174 FALLING LEAF TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA

Attorney: JOSEPH JAKAS ESQ

Amount: $3,189.84

NATRIGO, JOSEPH

392 CLAY ROAD APT 20, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $7,897.85

NUNEZ, CRISTAL

236 CURLEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: URVA S AHMED ESQ

Amount: $5,372.02

PANTOJA, HUMBERTO

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: MEREDITH E UNGER ESQ

Amount: $11,470.70

SCHRADER, THOMAS G.

238 WEST FILBERT STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $5,988.28

SIMPSON, MICHAEL D

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: MEREDITH E UNGER ESQ

Amount: $18,262.31

SULEIMAN, YASIR M et ano

271 GREECE RIDGE CENTER DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: THE COMMISSIONER OF LABOR OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: NEW YORK STATE LABOR COMMISSIONER

Amount: $16,406.77

TRIMER, CARRI

73 SOUTH MAIN STREET, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

Favor: NORTH GLEN ASSOCIATES L.P. AS AGENT FOR

Attorney: STEPHEN J LAPP ESQ

Amount: $2,263.72

VINDIGNA, JAMES A et ano

78 LANSMERE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $24,744.16

ZAMIARA, JOSHUA T.

222 WESTMINSTER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: M&T BANK

Attorney: KYLE C DIDONE ESQ

Amount: $15,279.52

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

BAILEY, WILLIAM

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

BATZ, DEL G

Favor: CITIBANK, N.A.

Amount:

CODERA, REYNALDO

Favor: CITIBANK, N.A.

Amount:

CORNISH, CHAD M

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.

Amount:

JEFFRIES, BRYAN K

Favor: CITIBANK, N.A.

Amount:

Larkin, Anthony B. et ano

Favor: MAISON PROPERTIES, INC.

Amount:

LEWIS, ANTHONY D

Favor: CITIBANK, N.A.

Amount:

MCADOO, LOIS M et ano

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP

Amount:

PARENT, CHRISTOPHER J

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Amount:

PEREZ, DEYANEIRA

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

POWELL, RAJINDA M

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

SHANNON, DEBORAH et ano

74 BROOK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: BURGESS MIRAGLIA PC

Attorney: PRO SE

Amount: $280.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ROBERT F HYLAND SONS LLC

277 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Favor: TC EQUIPMENT LLC

Attorney: COUCH DALE MARSHALL PC

Amount: $18,882.26

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

ABUSBEIH, YOUSEF R

1140 AMBERWOOD LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

ANTONETTI, DANIEL L

170 ELLISON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

ARCARISI, MICHAEL J

5776 EDDY RIDGE ROAD, WILLIAMSON NY 14589

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

BAKER, SAMARA D

616 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

BERISHA, ERION M

127 BELMILL ROAD, BELLMORE NY 11710

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

BRADY, MAX N

10 OAKBRIAR COURT, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $300.00

BRIGGS, KAREE F

18 SIERRA ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $40.00

BROWN, ARIKA A

439 LAKEVIEW PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

CAESAR, PATRICK I

6954 MISTTOP LOOP, FAIRBURN GA 30213

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

CAESAR, PATRICK I

6954 MISTTOP LOOP, ATLANTA GA 30213

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

CAESAR, PATRICK I

6954 MISTTOP LOOP, ATLANTA GA 30213

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

CAHOON, CRAIG M

15 RED ROCK CIRCLE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

CHAMBERS, FELICIA T

195 E 2ND STREET APT 2C, NEW YORK NY 10009

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00