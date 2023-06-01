Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded April 25-28, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded April 25-28, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Powers of Attorney

Recorded April 25, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

LEONARD, KRISTEN

Appoints: LEONARD, RYAN

MORGAN STANLEY MORTGAGE CAPITAL HOLDINGS LLC

Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC

US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Appoints: HEADLANDS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

Powers of Attorney

Recorded April 26, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY

Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORP

RAGONESE, CARMEN D

Appoints: BRADT, PATRICIA

US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC

USA/HUD

Appoints: COMPU-LINK CORPORATION

Powers of Attorney

Recorded April 27, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC

Appoints: CELINK

CHRISTIANA TRUST

Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC

DITULLIO, FLORENCE M

Appoints: DITULLIO, DONNA

SNEED, EMMA

Appoints: SNEED, JENELLE

THOMPSON, NANCY A

Appoints: MURPHY, CHRISTINE

TIBERIO, EUGENE J

Appoints: TIBERIO, KELLY ANNE

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC

Powers of Attorney

Recorded April 28, 2023

POWER OF ATTORNEY

COX, ANDREW P

Appoints: SORENSEN, STEPHEN J

COX, ELIZABETH A

Appoints: SORENSEN, STEPHEN J

DELLAQUILA, FRANCES E

Appoints: DELLAQUILA, JULIE E

DELLAQUILA, THOMAS B

Appoints: DELLAQUILA, JULIE E

KELLY, ERIN TERESA

Appoints: KELLY, DADE MICHAEL VERON

KINECTA FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Appoints: REFS INC

MONACO, V JAMES JR

Appoints: MONACO, ANA EMILY


