Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 24, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 24, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Deeds

Recorded May 24, 2023    52

NOT PROVIDED

JR CUMMINGS DEVELOPMENT LLC to BRADT, KYLE E

Property Address:

Liber: 12818 Page: 0406

Tax Account:

Full Sale Price: $149,900.00

14420

GARLOCK, CHARLES to WILSON, BARBARA A et al

Property Address: VL LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Liber: 12818 Page: 0176

Tax Account: 069.05-1-21.2

Full Sale Price: $13,500.00

14445

MCMILLAN, THOMAS A to WALTER, DANIEL L et ano

Property Address: 408 WEST SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Liber: 12818 Page: 0172

Tax Account: 151.27-2-12

Full Sale Price: $210,000.00

TODD, WILLIAM MATTHEW to YOUNG LION DEVELOPMENT LLC

Property Address: 130 WEST CHESTNUT STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Liber: 12818 Page: 0402

Tax Account: 139.77-2-22

Full Sale Price: $62,000.00

TOOMEY, LYNNE N to ARNOLD, KRISTEN et al

Property Address: 113 WOODBINE AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Liber: 12818 Page: 0183

Tax Account: 152.29-1-49

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14450

ABBONDANZA LLC et ano to GUELI, SALVATORE et ano

Property Address: 17 DELAND PARK, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12818 Page: 0362

Tax Account: 153.05-3-34

Full Sale Price: $225,000.00

HOUDE, CRISTINE M et ano to WENSLEY, CHRISTOPHER et ano

Property Address: 32 BRIMFIELD CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12818 Page: 0180

Tax Account: 166.07-1-77

Full Sale Price: $500,000.00

RAKIEWICZ, THEODORE W III to KELLY, PAUL et ano

Property Address: 6 MARIDANA DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12818 Page: 0371

Tax Account: 152.19-3-64

Full Sale Price: $165,000.00

14468

WEGMAN, PHILIP R to LEMCKE, RICHARD A

Property Address: PART OF 86 DEAN ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Liber: 12818 Page: 0278

Tax Account: 057.02-3-47

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14506

MENDON FIRE DEPARTMENT INC to SHAH, RAJ

Property Address: POND ROAD, MENDON NY 14506

Liber: 12818 Page: 0379

Tax Account: 204.04-1-66

Full Sale Price: $135,000.00

14526

MUTH, ERIC K et ano to BRAHM, KAYLA NICOLE et ano

Property Address: 14 PEABODY CIRCLE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Liber: 12818 Page: 0166

Tax Account: 125.03-1-124

Full Sale Price: $512,000.00

14534

CREE, SHARON C to CREE, KATHERINE C et ano

Property Address: 102 OAK MANOR CRESCENT, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12818 Page: 0397

Tax Account: 151.12-4-48

Full Sale Price: $1.00

EVANS, SIOBAHN et ano to COTTORONE, ADAM STEVEN et ano

Property Address: 228 TUMBLEWEED DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12818 Page: 0329

Tax Account: 163.17-2-47

Full Sale Price: $320,000.00

J J A DEVELOPMENT LLC to HIDDEN SPRINGS II LLC

Property Address: 12 HIDDEN SPRINGS DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12818 Page: 0193

Tax Account: 163.04-1-64.1

Full Sale Price: $1.00

RUBENSTEIN, LYNN et ano to BERNER, DEBORAH et ano

Property Address: 40 GREENWOOD PARK, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12818 Page: 0205

Tax Account: 178.09-2-14./30

Full Sale Price: $1.00

S & J MORRELL INC to STALTER, PATRICIA B

Property Address: 59 SKYLIGHT TRAIL, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12818 Page: 0268

Tax Account: 192.06-1-13

Full Sale Price: $591,705.00

14559

ROGERS, GREGORY J et ano to GEORGER, LINDSEY M et ano

Property Address: 77 PINTO RUN, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Liber: 12818 Page: 0306

Tax Account: 103.09-1-18

Full Sale Price: $388,000.00

14580

BRIGGS, PATRICIA W et ano to BRIGGS, PATRICIA W

Property Address: 7 LA TERRA WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12818 Page: 0295

Tax Account: 094.02-1-46.3

Full Sale Price: $0.00

BRIGGS, PATRICIA W to BRIGGS, PATRICIA W et ano

Property Address: 7 LA TERRA WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12818 Page: 0300

Tax Account: 094.02-1-46.3

Full Sale Price: $0.00

DICATALDO, CAROL A to TORREGROSSA, REGINA M

Property Address: 69 AUTUMN LEAF TRAIL, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12818 Page: 0390

Tax Account: 095.06-1-9

Full Sale Price: $0.00

PETRO, ALEXANDER S et ano to LEVIN, BIANCA ALAIMO et ano

Property Address: 110 GUYGRACE LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12818 Page: 0326

Tax Account: 093.16-2-101

Full Sale Price: $575,000.00

YACAVONE, ROBERT M to KAY, ANNETTE et al

Property Address: 1508 SCHLEGEL ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12818 Page: 0252

Tax Account: 065.02-1-17

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14586

JAYNES RIVERVIEW LLC to GRADY, KRISTEN et ano

Property Address: 157 HIDDEN VIEW, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Liber: 12818 Page: 0275

Tax Account: 188.01-1-34

Full Sale Price: $554,334.00

14605

DGS ROCHESTER LLC to SANCHEZ VALENTIN, MARTA INES

Property Address: 28 CASPAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Liber: 12818 Page: 0262

Tax Account: 106.42-2-30

Full Sale Price: $39,000.00

DRAGER, GEORGE T to DRAGER, JON E

Property Address: 655 NORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Liber: 12818 Page: 0209

Tax Account: 106.49-1-23.002

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14606

RUIZ, JENNIFER L to PADILLA, JOSE

Property Address: 108 DELMAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Liber: 12818 Page: 0322

Tax Account: 105.49-2-50.001

Full Sale Price: $30,000.00

14607

UTTARO, ANTHONY to REED, ASHLEY

Property Address: 55 ERION CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Liber: 12818 Page: 0240

Tax Account: 106.82-2-17

Full Sale Price: $0.00

14609

HOLMES, DAVID to ROC TOP PROPERTIES LLC

Property Address: 300-302 PARSELLS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12818 Page: 0314

Tax Account: 107.54-3-68

Full Sale Price: $74,000.00

MAGISTRO, ANDREA C to DELLAQUILA, JOSEPH JR

Property Address: 2320 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12818 Page: 0169

Tax Account: 107.24-2-43

Full Sale Price: $137,000.00

WILLIAMS BROTHERS PROPERTIES LLC to WILLIAMS, JAMES

Property Address: 236 FERNWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12818 Page: 0271

Tax Account: 106.28-1-78

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14610

FILIPPELLO, THOMAS A et ano to FILIPPELLO, JESSICA et ano

Property Address: 22 GALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Liber: 12818 Page: 0249

Tax Account: 122.41-2-26

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14612

WELLING, PETER to BARBARITA, MICHAEL

Property Address: 36-38 LAKECREST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Liber: 12818 Page: 0368

Tax Account: 060.52-2-15

Full Sale Price: $120,000.00

WESTON, KRYSTINA E et ano to BRUNDAGE, MATTHEW B

Property Address: 74 CAMILLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Liber: 12818 Page: 0408

Tax Account: 046.15-1-25

Full Sale Price: $201,000.00

14613

BRADLEY, JANICE to WILSON, LOLETA L

Property Address: 36 LAKE VIEW PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Liber: 12818 Page: 0393

Tax Account: 090.74-3-26

Full Sale Price: $153,700.00

14616

GULER, DURDANE to CABRERA, YANIRA BATISTA

Property Address: 69 PARKLANDS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Liber: 12818 Page: 0223

Tax Account: 060.09-4-9

Full Sale Price: $240,000.00

14617

BUHITE, ROBERT J to BUHITE, ROBERT J et ano

Property Address: 4262 SAINT PAUL BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Liber: 12818 Page: 0255

Tax Account: 061.15-1-37

Full Sale Price: $1.00

FRENZEL, GRACE J et ano to FRENZEL, GRACE J

Property Address: 89 LELAND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Liber: 12818 Page: 0186

Tax Account: 076.10-6-35

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14618

BROWN, PAULA M et ano to CONSIDINE, JACOB E et ano

Property Address: 40 CORAL WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Liber: 12818 Page: 0383

Tax Account: 150.10-2-93

Full Sale Price: $420,000.00

SCAHILL, MAUREEN P to SCAHILL, MAISON A

Property Address: 75 TARRYTOWN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Liber: 12818 Page: 0196

Tax Account: 137.05-5-12

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14621

MCCUE, THOMAS to GONZALEZ, DANIEL

Property Address: 507 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12818 Page: 0344

Tax Account: 091.63-2-26

Full Sale Price: $6,000.00

POTOCKI, BONNIE et al to DC REALTY ASSOCIATES LLC et ano

Property Address: 1264 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12818 Page: 0212

Tax Account: 091.70-3-67

Full Sale Price: $200,000.00

TOZAN, HALIL IBRAHIM to PEREZ, JESSICA

Property Address: 175 MORRILL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12818 Page: 0365

Tax Account: 106.23-1-24

Full Sale Price: $50,000.00

VOINEAC, IVAN et al to LUCS KEYS LLC et al

Property Address: 27 WOLFERT TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12818 Page: 0234

Tax Account: 091.71-2-29

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14622

ARCARESE, DAWN M et ano to BRICE, WHITNEY L

Property Address: 73 WALNUT PARK, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Liber: 12818 Page: 0413

Tax Account: 077.19-2-28

Full Sale Price: $200,000.00

DAMIANO, FRANCESCO P et ano to MCKENNA, MARGO K

Property Address: 333 BIRCH HILLS DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Liber: 12818 Page: 0387

Tax Account: 062.11-1-10.11

Full Sale Price: $410,000.00

GUARINO HYDE, MICHAEL to KOPICKI, ALEXANDER T et ano

Property Address: 11 GALWOOD DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Liber: 12818 Page: 0309

Tax Account: 077.17-1-37

Full Sale Price: $255,000.00

14623

BERNAL, ROBERTO RICO et ano to BARBER, BIANCA ELIZABETH et ano

Property Address: 82 KENWICK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Liber: 12818 Page: 0243

Tax Account: 161.18-1-28

Full Sale Price: $220,000.00

D&T RENTS SALT LLC to MILTON REAL PROPERTIES OF MASSACHUSETTS LLC

Property Address: 140 SILVAROLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Liber: 12818 Page: 0348

Tax Account: 161.06-1-12

Full Sale Price: $1,155,000.00

14624

CROSDALE, DORRETT J et ano to BISWA, JAY et ano

Property Address: 34 LOYALIST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12818 Page: 0202

Tax Account: 147.05-1-25

Full Sale Price: $285,000.00

LANPHER PROPERTY GROUP LLC to EGGEBRECHT, DEBRA L

Property Address: 2349 WESTSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12818 Page: 0199

Tax Account: 131.16-3-4

Full Sale Price: $200,000.00

US BANK TRUST NA to PUTNAM, DAVID

Property Address: 47 LYNDALE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12818 Page: 0189

Tax Account: 119.20-5-43

Full Sale Price: $105,357.00

14626

BELL, SUSAN et al to TWENTY3 ESTATES LLC

Property Address: 896 WEILAND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Liber: 12818 Page: 0420

Tax Account: 089.11-1-32

Full Sale Price: $145,000.00


