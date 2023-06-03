Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 24, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Deeds

Recorded May 24, 2023 52

NOT PROVIDED

JR CUMMINGS DEVELOPMENT LLC to BRADT, KYLE E

Property Address:

Liber: 12818 Page: 0406

Tax Account:

Full Sale Price: $149,900.00

14420

GARLOCK, CHARLES to WILSON, BARBARA A et al

Property Address: VL LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Liber: 12818 Page: 0176

Tax Account: 069.05-1-21.2

Full Sale Price: $13,500.00

14445

MCMILLAN, THOMAS A to WALTER, DANIEL L et ano

Property Address: 408 WEST SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Liber: 12818 Page: 0172

Tax Account: 151.27-2-12

Full Sale Price: $210,000.00

TODD, WILLIAM MATTHEW to YOUNG LION DEVELOPMENT LLC

Property Address: 130 WEST CHESTNUT STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Liber: 12818 Page: 0402

Tax Account: 139.77-2-22

Full Sale Price: $62,000.00

TOOMEY, LYNNE N to ARNOLD, KRISTEN et al

Property Address: 113 WOODBINE AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Liber: 12818 Page: 0183

Tax Account: 152.29-1-49

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14450

ABBONDANZA LLC et ano to GUELI, SALVATORE et ano

Property Address: 17 DELAND PARK, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12818 Page: 0362

Tax Account: 153.05-3-34

Full Sale Price: $225,000.00

HOUDE, CRISTINE M et ano to WENSLEY, CHRISTOPHER et ano

Property Address: 32 BRIMFIELD CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12818 Page: 0180

Tax Account: 166.07-1-77

Full Sale Price: $500,000.00

RAKIEWICZ, THEODORE W III to KELLY, PAUL et ano

Property Address: 6 MARIDANA DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12818 Page: 0371

Tax Account: 152.19-3-64

Full Sale Price: $165,000.00

14468

WEGMAN, PHILIP R to LEMCKE, RICHARD A

Property Address: PART OF 86 DEAN ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Liber: 12818 Page: 0278

Tax Account: 057.02-3-47

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14506

MENDON FIRE DEPARTMENT INC to SHAH, RAJ

Property Address: POND ROAD, MENDON NY 14506

Liber: 12818 Page: 0379

Tax Account: 204.04-1-66

Full Sale Price: $135,000.00

14526

MUTH, ERIC K et ano to BRAHM, KAYLA NICOLE et ano

Property Address: 14 PEABODY CIRCLE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Liber: 12818 Page: 0166

Tax Account: 125.03-1-124

Full Sale Price: $512,000.00

14534

CREE, SHARON C to CREE, KATHERINE C et ano

Property Address: 102 OAK MANOR CRESCENT, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12818 Page: 0397

Tax Account: 151.12-4-48

Full Sale Price: $1.00

EVANS, SIOBAHN et ano to COTTORONE, ADAM STEVEN et ano

Property Address: 228 TUMBLEWEED DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12818 Page: 0329

Tax Account: 163.17-2-47

Full Sale Price: $320,000.00

J J A DEVELOPMENT LLC to HIDDEN SPRINGS II LLC

Property Address: 12 HIDDEN SPRINGS DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12818 Page: 0193

Tax Account: 163.04-1-64.1

Full Sale Price: $1.00

RUBENSTEIN, LYNN et ano to BERNER, DEBORAH et ano

Property Address: 40 GREENWOOD PARK, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12818 Page: 0205

Tax Account: 178.09-2-14./30

Full Sale Price: $1.00

S & J MORRELL INC to STALTER, PATRICIA B

Property Address: 59 SKYLIGHT TRAIL, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12818 Page: 0268

Tax Account: 192.06-1-13

Full Sale Price: $591,705.00

14559

ROGERS, GREGORY J et ano to GEORGER, LINDSEY M et ano

Property Address: 77 PINTO RUN, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Liber: 12818 Page: 0306

Tax Account: 103.09-1-18

Full Sale Price: $388,000.00

14580

BRIGGS, PATRICIA W et ano to BRIGGS, PATRICIA W

Property Address: 7 LA TERRA WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12818 Page: 0295

Tax Account: 094.02-1-46.3

Full Sale Price: $0.00

BRIGGS, PATRICIA W to BRIGGS, PATRICIA W et ano

Property Address: 7 LA TERRA WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12818 Page: 0300

Tax Account: 094.02-1-46.3

Full Sale Price: $0.00

DICATALDO, CAROL A to TORREGROSSA, REGINA M

Property Address: 69 AUTUMN LEAF TRAIL, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12818 Page: 0390

Tax Account: 095.06-1-9

Full Sale Price: $0.00

PETRO, ALEXANDER S et ano to LEVIN, BIANCA ALAIMO et ano

Property Address: 110 GUYGRACE LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12818 Page: 0326

Tax Account: 093.16-2-101

Full Sale Price: $575,000.00

YACAVONE, ROBERT M to KAY, ANNETTE et al

Property Address: 1508 SCHLEGEL ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12818 Page: 0252

Tax Account: 065.02-1-17

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14586

JAYNES RIVERVIEW LLC to GRADY, KRISTEN et ano

Property Address: 157 HIDDEN VIEW, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Liber: 12818 Page: 0275

Tax Account: 188.01-1-34

Full Sale Price: $554,334.00

14605

DGS ROCHESTER LLC to SANCHEZ VALENTIN, MARTA INES

Property Address: 28 CASPAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Liber: 12818 Page: 0262

Tax Account: 106.42-2-30

Full Sale Price: $39,000.00

DRAGER, GEORGE T to DRAGER, JON E

Property Address: 655 NORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Liber: 12818 Page: 0209

Tax Account: 106.49-1-23.002

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14606

RUIZ, JENNIFER L to PADILLA, JOSE

Property Address: 108 DELMAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Liber: 12818 Page: 0322

Tax Account: 105.49-2-50.001

Full Sale Price: $30,000.00

14607

UTTARO, ANTHONY to REED, ASHLEY

Property Address: 55 ERION CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Liber: 12818 Page: 0240

Tax Account: 106.82-2-17

Full Sale Price: $0.00

14609

HOLMES, DAVID to ROC TOP PROPERTIES LLC

Property Address: 300-302 PARSELLS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12818 Page: 0314

Tax Account: 107.54-3-68

Full Sale Price: $74,000.00

MAGISTRO, ANDREA C to DELLAQUILA, JOSEPH JR

Property Address: 2320 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12818 Page: 0169

Tax Account: 107.24-2-43

Full Sale Price: $137,000.00

WILLIAMS BROTHERS PROPERTIES LLC to WILLIAMS, JAMES

Property Address: 236 FERNWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12818 Page: 0271

Tax Account: 106.28-1-78

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14610

FILIPPELLO, THOMAS A et ano to FILIPPELLO, JESSICA et ano

Property Address: 22 GALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Liber: 12818 Page: 0249

Tax Account: 122.41-2-26

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14612

WELLING, PETER to BARBARITA, MICHAEL

Property Address: 36-38 LAKECREST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Liber: 12818 Page: 0368

Tax Account: 060.52-2-15

Full Sale Price: $120,000.00

WESTON, KRYSTINA E et ano to BRUNDAGE, MATTHEW B

Property Address: 74 CAMILLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Liber: 12818 Page: 0408

Tax Account: 046.15-1-25

Full Sale Price: $201,000.00

14613

BRADLEY, JANICE to WILSON, LOLETA L

Property Address: 36 LAKE VIEW PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Liber: 12818 Page: 0393

Tax Account: 090.74-3-26

Full Sale Price: $153,700.00

14616

GULER, DURDANE to CABRERA, YANIRA BATISTA

Property Address: 69 PARKLANDS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Liber: 12818 Page: 0223

Tax Account: 060.09-4-9

Full Sale Price: $240,000.00

14617

BUHITE, ROBERT J to BUHITE, ROBERT J et ano

Property Address: 4262 SAINT PAUL BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Liber: 12818 Page: 0255

Tax Account: 061.15-1-37

Full Sale Price: $1.00

FRENZEL, GRACE J et ano to FRENZEL, GRACE J

Property Address: 89 LELAND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Liber: 12818 Page: 0186

Tax Account: 076.10-6-35

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14618

BROWN, PAULA M et ano to CONSIDINE, JACOB E et ano

Property Address: 40 CORAL WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Liber: 12818 Page: 0383

Tax Account: 150.10-2-93

Full Sale Price: $420,000.00

SCAHILL, MAUREEN P to SCAHILL, MAISON A

Property Address: 75 TARRYTOWN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Liber: 12818 Page: 0196

Tax Account: 137.05-5-12

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14621

MCCUE, THOMAS to GONZALEZ, DANIEL

Property Address: 507 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12818 Page: 0344

Tax Account: 091.63-2-26

Full Sale Price: $6,000.00

POTOCKI, BONNIE et al to DC REALTY ASSOCIATES LLC et ano

Property Address: 1264 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12818 Page: 0212

Tax Account: 091.70-3-67

Full Sale Price: $200,000.00

TOZAN, HALIL IBRAHIM to PEREZ, JESSICA

Property Address: 175 MORRILL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12818 Page: 0365

Tax Account: 106.23-1-24

Full Sale Price: $50,000.00

VOINEAC, IVAN et al to LUCS KEYS LLC et al

Property Address: 27 WOLFERT TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12818 Page: 0234

Tax Account: 091.71-2-29

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14622

ARCARESE, DAWN M et ano to BRICE, WHITNEY L

Property Address: 73 WALNUT PARK, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Liber: 12818 Page: 0413

Tax Account: 077.19-2-28

Full Sale Price: $200,000.00

DAMIANO, FRANCESCO P et ano to MCKENNA, MARGO K

Property Address: 333 BIRCH HILLS DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Liber: 12818 Page: 0387

Tax Account: 062.11-1-10.11

Full Sale Price: $410,000.00

GUARINO HYDE, MICHAEL to KOPICKI, ALEXANDER T et ano

Property Address: 11 GALWOOD DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Liber: 12818 Page: 0309

Tax Account: 077.17-1-37

Full Sale Price: $255,000.00

14623

BERNAL, ROBERTO RICO et ano to BARBER, BIANCA ELIZABETH et ano

Property Address: 82 KENWICK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Liber: 12818 Page: 0243

Tax Account: 161.18-1-28

Full Sale Price: $220,000.00

D&T RENTS SALT LLC to MILTON REAL PROPERTIES OF MASSACHUSETTS LLC

Property Address: 140 SILVAROLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Liber: 12818 Page: 0348

Tax Account: 161.06-1-12

Full Sale Price: $1,155,000.00

14624

CROSDALE, DORRETT J et ano to BISWA, JAY et ano

Property Address: 34 LOYALIST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12818 Page: 0202

Tax Account: 147.05-1-25

Full Sale Price: $285,000.00

LANPHER PROPERTY GROUP LLC to EGGEBRECHT, DEBRA L

Property Address: 2349 WESTSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12818 Page: 0199

Tax Account: 131.16-3-4

Full Sale Price: $200,000.00

US BANK TRUST NA to PUTNAM, DAVID

Property Address: 47 LYNDALE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12818 Page: 0189

Tax Account: 119.20-5-43

Full Sale Price: $105,357.00

14626

BELL, SUSAN et al to TWENTY3 ESTATES LLC

Property Address: 896 WEILAND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626

Liber: 12818 Page: 0420

Tax Account: 089.11-1-32

Full Sale Price: $145,000.00