Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 24, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.
Deeds
Recorded May 24, 2023 52
JR CUMMINGS DEVELOPMENT LLC to BRADT, KYLE E
Property Address:
Liber: 12818 Page: 0406
Tax Account:
Full Sale Price: $149,900.00
14420
GARLOCK, CHARLES to WILSON, BARBARA A et al
Property Address: VL LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420
Liber: 12818 Page: 0176
Tax Account: 069.05-1-21.2
Full Sale Price: $13,500.00
14445
MCMILLAN, THOMAS A to WALTER, DANIEL L et ano
Property Address: 408 WEST SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445
Liber: 12818 Page: 0172
Tax Account: 151.27-2-12
Full Sale Price: $210,000.00
TODD, WILLIAM MATTHEW to YOUNG LION DEVELOPMENT LLC
Property Address: 130 WEST CHESTNUT STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445
Liber: 12818 Page: 0402
Tax Account: 139.77-2-22
Full Sale Price: $62,000.00
TOOMEY, LYNNE N to ARNOLD, KRISTEN et al
Property Address: 113 WOODBINE AVENUE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445
Liber: 12818 Page: 0183
Tax Account: 152.29-1-49
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14450
ABBONDANZA LLC et ano to GUELI, SALVATORE et ano
Property Address: 17 DELAND PARK, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12818 Page: 0362
Tax Account: 153.05-3-34
Full Sale Price: $225,000.00
HOUDE, CRISTINE M et ano to WENSLEY, CHRISTOPHER et ano
Property Address: 32 BRIMFIELD CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12818 Page: 0180
Tax Account: 166.07-1-77
Full Sale Price: $500,000.00
RAKIEWICZ, THEODORE W III to KELLY, PAUL et ano
Property Address: 6 MARIDANA DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450
Liber: 12818 Page: 0371
Tax Account: 152.19-3-64
Full Sale Price: $165,000.00
14468
WEGMAN, PHILIP R to LEMCKE, RICHARD A
Property Address: PART OF 86 DEAN ROAD, HILTON NY 14468
Liber: 12818 Page: 0278
Tax Account: 057.02-3-47
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14506
MENDON FIRE DEPARTMENT INC to SHAH, RAJ
Property Address: POND ROAD, MENDON NY 14506
Liber: 12818 Page: 0379
Tax Account: 204.04-1-66
Full Sale Price: $135,000.00
14526
MUTH, ERIC K et ano to BRAHM, KAYLA NICOLE et ano
Property Address: 14 PEABODY CIRCLE, PENFIELD NY 14526
Liber: 12818 Page: 0166
Tax Account: 125.03-1-124
Full Sale Price: $512,000.00
14534
CREE, SHARON C to CREE, KATHERINE C et ano
Property Address: 102 OAK MANOR CRESCENT, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12818 Page: 0397
Tax Account: 151.12-4-48
Full Sale Price: $1.00
EVANS, SIOBAHN et ano to COTTORONE, ADAM STEVEN et ano
Property Address: 228 TUMBLEWEED DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12818 Page: 0329
Tax Account: 163.17-2-47
Full Sale Price: $320,000.00
J J A DEVELOPMENT LLC to HIDDEN SPRINGS II LLC
Property Address: 12 HIDDEN SPRINGS DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12818 Page: 0193
Tax Account: 163.04-1-64.1
Full Sale Price: $1.00
RUBENSTEIN, LYNN et ano to BERNER, DEBORAH et ano
Property Address: 40 GREENWOOD PARK, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12818 Page: 0205
Tax Account: 178.09-2-14./30
Full Sale Price: $1.00
S & J MORRELL INC to STALTER, PATRICIA B
Property Address: 59 SKYLIGHT TRAIL, PITTSFORD NY 14534
Liber: 12818 Page: 0268
Tax Account: 192.06-1-13
Full Sale Price: $591,705.00
14559
ROGERS, GREGORY J et ano to GEORGER, LINDSEY M et ano
Property Address: 77 PINTO RUN, SPENCERPORT NY 14559
Liber: 12818 Page: 0306
Tax Account: 103.09-1-18
Full Sale Price: $388,000.00
14580
BRIGGS, PATRICIA W et ano to BRIGGS, PATRICIA W
Property Address: 7 LA TERRA WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12818 Page: 0295
Tax Account: 094.02-1-46.3
Full Sale Price: $0.00
BRIGGS, PATRICIA W to BRIGGS, PATRICIA W et ano
Property Address: 7 LA TERRA WAY, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12818 Page: 0300
Tax Account: 094.02-1-46.3
Full Sale Price: $0.00
DICATALDO, CAROL A to TORREGROSSA, REGINA M
Property Address: 69 AUTUMN LEAF TRAIL, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12818 Page: 0390
Tax Account: 095.06-1-9
Full Sale Price: $0.00
PETRO, ALEXANDER S et ano to LEVIN, BIANCA ALAIMO et ano
Property Address: 110 GUYGRACE LANE, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12818 Page: 0326
Tax Account: 093.16-2-101
Full Sale Price: $575,000.00
YACAVONE, ROBERT M to KAY, ANNETTE et al
Property Address: 1508 SCHLEGEL ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580
Liber: 12818 Page: 0252
Tax Account: 065.02-1-17
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14586
JAYNES RIVERVIEW LLC to GRADY, KRISTEN et ano
Property Address: 157 HIDDEN VIEW, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586
Liber: 12818 Page: 0275
Tax Account: 188.01-1-34
Full Sale Price: $554,334.00
14605
DGS ROCHESTER LLC to SANCHEZ VALENTIN, MARTA INES
Property Address: 28 CASPAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605
Liber: 12818 Page: 0262
Tax Account: 106.42-2-30
Full Sale Price: $39,000.00
DRAGER, GEORGE T to DRAGER, JON E
Property Address: 655 NORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605
Liber: 12818 Page: 0209
Tax Account: 106.49-1-23.002
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14606
RUIZ, JENNIFER L to PADILLA, JOSE
Property Address: 108 DELMAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606
Liber: 12818 Page: 0322
Tax Account: 105.49-2-50.001
Full Sale Price: $30,000.00
14607
UTTARO, ANTHONY to REED, ASHLEY
Property Address: 55 ERION CRESCENT, ROCHESTER NY 14607
Liber: 12818 Page: 0240
Tax Account: 106.82-2-17
Full Sale Price: $0.00
14609
HOLMES, DAVID to ROC TOP PROPERTIES LLC
Property Address: 300-302 PARSELLS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12818 Page: 0314
Tax Account: 107.54-3-68
Full Sale Price: $74,000.00
MAGISTRO, ANDREA C to DELLAQUILA, JOSEPH JR
Property Address: 2320 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12818 Page: 0169
Tax Account: 107.24-2-43
Full Sale Price: $137,000.00
WILLIAMS BROTHERS PROPERTIES LLC to WILLIAMS, JAMES
Property Address: 236 FERNWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609
Liber: 12818 Page: 0271
Tax Account: 106.28-1-78
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14610
FILIPPELLO, THOMAS A et ano to FILIPPELLO, JESSICA et ano
Property Address: 22 GALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14610
Liber: 12818 Page: 0249
Tax Account: 122.41-2-26
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14612
WELLING, PETER to BARBARITA, MICHAEL
Property Address: 36-38 LAKECREST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612
Liber: 12818 Page: 0368
Tax Account: 060.52-2-15
Full Sale Price: $120,000.00
WESTON, KRYSTINA E et ano to BRUNDAGE, MATTHEW B
Property Address: 74 CAMILLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612
Liber: 12818 Page: 0408
Tax Account: 046.15-1-25
Full Sale Price: $201,000.00
14613
BRADLEY, JANICE to WILSON, LOLETA L
Property Address: 36 LAKE VIEW PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613
Liber: 12818 Page: 0393
Tax Account: 090.74-3-26
Full Sale Price: $153,700.00
14616
GULER, DURDANE to CABRERA, YANIRA BATISTA
Property Address: 69 PARKLANDS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616
Liber: 12818 Page: 0223
Tax Account: 060.09-4-9
Full Sale Price: $240,000.00
14617
BUHITE, ROBERT J to BUHITE, ROBERT J et ano
Property Address: 4262 SAINT PAUL BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14617
Liber: 12818 Page: 0255
Tax Account: 061.15-1-37
Full Sale Price: $1.00
FRENZEL, GRACE J et ano to FRENZEL, GRACE J
Property Address: 89 LELAND ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617
Liber: 12818 Page: 0186
Tax Account: 076.10-6-35
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14618
BROWN, PAULA M et ano to CONSIDINE, JACOB E et ano
Property Address: 40 CORAL WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14618
Liber: 12818 Page: 0383
Tax Account: 150.10-2-93
Full Sale Price: $420,000.00
SCAHILL, MAUREEN P to SCAHILL, MAISON A
Property Address: 75 TARRYTOWN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618
Liber: 12818 Page: 0196
Tax Account: 137.05-5-12
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14621
MCCUE, THOMAS to GONZALEZ, DANIEL
Property Address: 507 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621
Liber: 12818 Page: 0344
Tax Account: 091.63-2-26
Full Sale Price: $6,000.00
POTOCKI, BONNIE et al to DC REALTY ASSOCIATES LLC et ano
Property Address: 1264 NORTH CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621
Liber: 12818 Page: 0212
Tax Account: 091.70-3-67
Full Sale Price: $200,000.00
TOZAN, HALIL IBRAHIM to PEREZ, JESSICA
Property Address: 175 MORRILL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621
Liber: 12818 Page: 0365
Tax Account: 106.23-1-24
Full Sale Price: $50,000.00
VOINEAC, IVAN et al to LUCS KEYS LLC et al
Property Address: 27 WOLFERT TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621
Liber: 12818 Page: 0234
Tax Account: 091.71-2-29
Full Sale Price: $1.00
14622
ARCARESE, DAWN M et ano to BRICE, WHITNEY L
Property Address: 73 WALNUT PARK, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622
Liber: 12818 Page: 0413
Tax Account: 077.19-2-28
Full Sale Price: $200,000.00
DAMIANO, FRANCESCO P et ano to MCKENNA, MARGO K
Property Address: 333 BIRCH HILLS DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622
Liber: 12818 Page: 0387
Tax Account: 062.11-1-10.11
Full Sale Price: $410,000.00
GUARINO HYDE, MICHAEL to KOPICKI, ALEXANDER T et ano
Property Address: 11 GALWOOD DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622
Liber: 12818 Page: 0309
Tax Account: 077.17-1-37
Full Sale Price: $255,000.00
14623
BERNAL, ROBERTO RICO et ano to BARBER, BIANCA ELIZABETH et ano
Property Address: 82 KENWICK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623
Liber: 12818 Page: 0243
Tax Account: 161.18-1-28
Full Sale Price: $220,000.00
D&T RENTS SALT LLC to MILTON REAL PROPERTIES OF MASSACHUSETTS LLC
Property Address: 140 SILVAROLE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623
Liber: 12818 Page: 0348
Tax Account: 161.06-1-12
Full Sale Price: $1,155,000.00
14624
CROSDALE, DORRETT J et ano to BISWA, JAY et ano
Property Address: 34 LOYALIST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624
Liber: 12818 Page: 0202
Tax Account: 147.05-1-25
Full Sale Price: $285,000.00
LANPHER PROPERTY GROUP LLC to EGGEBRECHT, DEBRA L
Property Address: 2349 WESTSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624
Liber: 12818 Page: 0199
Tax Account: 131.16-3-4
Full Sale Price: $200,000.00
US BANK TRUST NA to PUTNAM, DAVID
Property Address: 47 LYNDALE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624
Liber: 12818 Page: 0189
Tax Account: 119.20-5-43
Full Sale Price: $105,357.00
14626
BELL, SUSAN et al to TWENTY3 ESTATES LLC
Property Address: 896 WEILAND ROAD, GREECE NY 14626
Liber: 12818 Page: 0420
Tax Account: 089.11-1-32
Full Sale Price: $145,000.00