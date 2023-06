Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 3-5, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded May 3, 2023

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

HDO GARMENT et al

HDO GARMENT HDO GARMENT, HDO GARMENT HDO GARMENT HDO G

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $32,721.50

HUGHES, DARIN FRAIN et ano

Favor: SWIFT FUNDING CALIFORNIA LLC

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $122,193.75

KELLY, TERESA

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $3,193.64

KOMINOVSKA, LILJANA

519 SHERBORNE ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: CITIBANK N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO DEPARTMENT STORES NATIONAL BANK

Attorney: KRISTA M ROSE ESQ

Amount: $1,664.75

LATTIMORE, RAINA E et ano

40 POND VIEW HEIGHTS, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC

Attorney: KRISTA M ROSE ESQ

Amount: $7,783.13

MCRAE, CHRISTOPHER J

6157 KNICKERBOCKER ROAD, ONTARIO NY 14519

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $3,464.21

MICCICHE, PATRICIA W

1787 VETERANS HIGHWAY, ISLANDIA NY 11749

Favor: CAPITAL ONE N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A.

Attorney: ALISON WILAND ESQ

Amount: $2,511.08

MILLER, JAMES M JR

2007 EAST HENRIETTA ROAD APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JOSEPH JAKAS ESQ

Amount: $3,646.35

RAMSEY, ASHLEY

78 WOODSTONE CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JASON P VERHAGEN ESQ

Amount: $2,353.73

ROOD, TERRY E

31 JAMESTOWN TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JOSEPH JAKAS ESQ

Amount: $18,924.13

SMITH, SEAN

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $1,564.25

SPENCER, SAMONTRA V

1003 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: CAPITAL ONE N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A.

Attorney: ALISON WILAND ESQ

Amount: $2,043.71

TRAPISS, ANGELA M

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $1,617.18

JUDGMENT SATISFIED

BEST STUCCO LLC et ano

Favor: SENERGY OF NEW YORK LLC

BEST STUCCO LLC et ano

Favor: SENERGY OF NEW YORK LLC

BURROUGHS, KEVIN

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

CALLAHAN, LISA M

Favor: GATES TOWN COURT

FENDER, JEFFERY C et ano

Favor: NORTH STAR CAPITAL ACQ LLC

SRYE, SAMANTHA

Favor: AFFINITY ORCHARD PLACE LP

THOMAS, CHRIS et ano

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

AFFORDABLE DENTURES ROCHESTER II PC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

MINA MICHAEL ELIE INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

SHARP NOTIONS LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

BOLDT, STEVEN

Favor: MONROE TRACTOR & IMPLEMENT CO INC

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

ABUOLBA, MOHAMMED

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Amount:

ALLEN, CHERYL E

Favor: CULLEY MARKS TANENBAUM & PEZZULO LLP

Attorney: CULLEY MARKS TANENBAUM & PEZZULO LLP

Amount:

COONS, BRIAN et al

Favor: AFFINITY ORCHARD PLACE LP

Attorney: CHIARI & ILECKI LLP

Amount:

LAW, CLAYTON

Favor: CLEARWATER CREDIT COMPANY, LLC

Amount:

Noir Group 16, LLC

Favor: PAYCHEX, INC.

Amount:

WIDRICK, AMBER N et ano

Favor: NATIONAL COLLEGIATE STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2006-1

Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT

BIALUSKI, ANNAMARIE

52 BROOKHAVEN, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK

Amount:

BONAALLE, KEITH B

294 AUBURN AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: TD BANK USA NA

Amount:

COOK, JACQUELINE

280 S FITZHUGH, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

Amount:

HANSON, LAURA

40 MARIPOSA DR, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK

Amount:

LOUIS, MARJORIE

230 DODGE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK

Amount:

MARTINEZ, OLIVIA M

1039 EMERSON APT D, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Amount:

RODRIGUEZ, JACQUELINE

22 BAYWOOD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: TD BANK USA NA

Amount:

SANTOS, DENISSE

192 GOODWILL, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK

Amount:

WALKER, COSTENA

1476 NORTON 1 W MAIN ST STE 800, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT

COBB, TYRICE J

388 ELETRIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $976.00

COLLAZO, DENNIS J

1143 STONE ROAD 4, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $238.00

ELKHIDIR, MONZIR A

18 CARRY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $676.00

FOSTER, JULIAN

1337 EAST MAIN STREET B8, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $676.00

FOWLKS, NADALE Z

128 WELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $288.00

GARRETT, LAMAR A

166 LARK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $258.00

GEORGETTI, JOHN A

2467 LYELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $576.00

GONZALEZ, ANGEL J

19 LASER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,826.00

LIGHTLE, TIEWONGE L

7 CLOVE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $188.00

Judgments

Recorded May 4, 2023

JUDGMENT

MOREIRA, ALEXYSS MARIA

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

PICKETT, SHAWN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

REEVES, AARON

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

WALKER, SHARODD

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

ALLEN, ARTHUR DAVID

154 SALINA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

A C SUPPLIERS LLC et al

A C SUPPLIERS LLC A C SUPPLIERS LLC, A C SUPPLIERS LLC A C SUPPLIERS LLC A C S

Favor: ML FACTORS FUNDING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM

Amount: $16,916.00

ADVENT REALTY ELITE LLC et al

ADVENT REALTY ELITE LLC ADVENT REALTY ELITE LLC, ADVENT REALTY ELITE LLC ADVENT REALTY ELITE LLC ADVEN

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $12,021.55

ARNOLD, ROBIN E et al

2600 PARDO LANE SUITE 105, MARIETTA GA 30066

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $32,525.60

AXBL et al

701 PHILLIPS ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $31,047.00

BAKER, RICHARD K. JR.

JR., JR. JR. JR.

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: WOODS OVIATT GILMAN LLP

Amount: $21,861.77

BATISTA, ANTHONY et ano

295 PROSPECT AVENUE, ORADELL NJ 07649

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $40,012.25

BEYOND HEALTH AND FITNESS STUDIO LLC et ano

BEYOND HEALTH AND FITNESS STUDIO LLC BEYOND HEALTH AND FITNESS STUDIO LLC, BEYOND HEALTH AND FITNESS STUDIO LLC BEYOND HEALTH AND FITNESS STUDIO LLC BEYON

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $16,765.80

BROWN MAINTENANCE AND PACKAGE DELIVERY LLC et al

715 INDUSTRIAL PARK DRIVE, NEWPORT NEWS VA 23608

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $39,620.00

BUCKINGHAM, EBONY S

94 PARKWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $1,567.10

CARTER, GEORGE R JR

14 GOETHALS DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: ELIZABETH CLARKE ESQ

Amount: $6,312.28

CRITES, J M et ano

193 PLANTATION DRIVE, MAYFLOWER AR 72106

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $59,124.90

DEMELASH, ENGDAWORK A

Favor: CITIBANK N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO DEPARTMENT STORES NATIONAL BANK

Attorney: RUBIN & ROTHMAN LLC

Amount: $5,097.92

EDWARDS, LATOYA Y

173 CONKEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ

Amount: $6,654.50

EMERSON, DARREL D.

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: RUPP PFALZGRAF LLC

Amount: $8,458.00

GROVE DALE CORP et al

17271 JAMES LEX LANE, MORGAN HILL CA 95037

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Amount: $39,757.50

H AND P GLOBAL et al

8203 HEATHERSTONE DRIVE, OLIVE BRANCH MS 38654

Favor: BROWNSTONE FUNDING CORP

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $63,226.40

HELMER, PEYTON DOWELL et al

1073 SWEENEY ROAD, SAINT LANDRY LA 71367

Favor: WATERVIEW CAPITAL LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $43,094.91

HERNANDEZ, LIDIA DOLORES et ano

Favor: HERNANDEZ, LIDIA DOLORES et ano

Amount: $11,427.20

HUTTON, JOY MARCHELLE et ano

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $12,087.00

JEAN, MARC DAVID et al

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $13,981.10

K L AUTOMOTIVE et al

K L AUTOMOTIVE K L AUTOMOTIVE, K L AUTOMOTIVE K L AUTOMOTIVE K L A

Favor: SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LLC

Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM

Amount: $220,990.00

LONG, BRADLEY JOHN et ano

256 N HELMER ROAD, BATTLE CREEK MI 49037

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $43,497.80

LUSTER, DEMONTAYE M et ano

3134 N ANCHILLES STREET, MILWAUKEE WI 53212

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $47,059.30

PALMER, SUZANNE

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Attorney: TROMBERG MORRIS & POULIN PLLC

Amount: $4,265.26

PERRY, SHAWANNA

1781 STONE ROAD APT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $2,203.90

PIACENTINI, STEPHEN K

71 MEADOWCROFT ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: ELIZABETH CLARKE ESQ

Amount: $5,482.10

PRINCE, BRANDON G

3882 CULVER ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: CAPITAL ONE N.A.

Attorney: DANA ARRICK ESQ

Amount: $2,870.19

PRIVITERA, PATRICIA

15 DORIS LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK

Attorney: JOSEPH JAKAS ESQ

Amount: $5,069.61

SCADUTO, JUSTIN M et ano

4727 CROWN POINT ROAD, ROSCOE IL 61073

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $40,308.59

SHAPIRO, ELLEN

Favor: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A.

Attorney: TENAGLIA & HUNT

Amount: $4,131.57

SLINKER, JERASON CHRISTOPHER et ano

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $12,163.00

VALERIO, DANIEL

135 CREEK MEADOW LANE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: BRYANT, BERNICE

Attorney: KAREN M KAMMHOLZ ESQ

Amount: $9,750.00

WIMS, CHARLENE

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: GITLIN, ROBERT BRIAN

Amount: $1,349.92

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

GALLOWAY, STEVE

Favor: GIKONYO, BARNABAS

JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT

APPLEBERRY, BRITTANY P

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LENTINE, SALVATORE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

STONE, ANTHONY G

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

BATZ, TRICIA M

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Attorney: MALEN ASSOCIATES PC

Amount:

Christie, Kelly M

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

Ferguson McGill, Christina

Favor: BARCLAYS BANK DELAWARE

Amount:

JASEK, SALLIE E

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

Johnson, Katrena

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP.

Amount:

SANCHEZ, LUIS A et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

Simmons, Reshawnda R

Favor: NORTHSTAR CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, VILLAGE COURT

CROSLAND, JOSHUA K

81 AMITY PLACE, STATEN ISLAND NY 10303

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

DEPAULAVALLEJO, ARIEL

1145 ANDERSON AVENUE 1A, BRONX NY 10452

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

DIAZ, CIARRA J

301 W VANCE STREET, FUQUAY VARINA NC 27526

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $100.00

DOMINIK, DAWN W

3258 FANCHER ROAD, ALBION NY 14411

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $225.00

FULGINITI, MARK J

19 MAY AVENUE, STATEN ISLAND NY 10314

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $25.00

GLENN, JONATHAN T

93 MERCURY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $225.00

GRIFFIN, MAURICE D

88 MURRAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $550.00

GRIFFIN, MAURICE D

88 MURRAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $500.00

JOHNSON, JAMES T

99 SUNSET CENTER LANE 203, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $150.00

JOHNSON, SHAMONE A JR

129 LYMAN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $300.00

LOFTON, LAREEKA M

350 WILLOWBROOKE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $225.00

MCCLINIC, LYNN R

99 SUNSET CENTER 102, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $140.00

MORRIS, BAMBI L

1 BURKE TERRACE APARTMENT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $225.00

MURTAUGH, KELLY A

1597 W SWEDEN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $100.00

OAKES, STEPHANIE L

117 OAKLAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

RODRIGUEZ, GENEO L

718 BASS RUN LANE, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

ROLLINS, TREVON D

641 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $168.00

RUCKER, LEESEAN M

134 STUDENT LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $100.00

SAVARY, KELLY A

602 DRAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $225.00

SISK, JOHNATHAN A

3 SWEDEN LANE APARTMENT 27, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $325.00

TURNEY, BRANDON M

3930 WALKER ROAD 5, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $250.00

WADSWORTH, C E

1454 ALDERMAN ROAD, PALMYRA NY 14522

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

Judgments

Recorded May 5, 2023

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ADDISON, MITCHELL et ano

3308 SANBORNE TERRACE, DACULA GA 30019

Favor: RIVER CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $115,971.75

ADDISON, MITCHELL LEE et al

137 JUDGE STREET, HARLEYVILLE SC 29448

Favor: RIVER CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $63,025.26

ALBERTO, LEYVA CUENCA JOSUE et ano

680 COLUMBIA AVENUE, ELGIN IL 60120

Favor: C2 ADVANCE LLC

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $38,500.00

BALESTIER, GILBERTO

105 GREENLAWN DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $1,221.42

BROOKS, TAZZI

736 PARSELLS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $5,383.64

DICKERSON, CONSTANCE

437 COLUMBIA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ

Amount: $17,026.20

FOSTER, JOEDNA S.

280 WINBOURNE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ

Amount: $13,071.00

HALL, MEGAN

3242 WINTON ROAD APT G15, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: JACQUELINE TIERNEY ESQ

Amount: $2,757.68

JOHNSON-MATHIS, DEBORAH DENISE

31 PASADENA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ

Amount: $4,847.50

MARTIN, STEPHANIE M.

1340 PORTLAND AVENUE APT 201, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ

Amount: $18,718.17

MAYS, DANDRE

212 SEWARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: THE SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ

Amount: $3,834.23

OH MOMMY OH BABY INC. et al

119 N BROADWAY AVENUE 7, ADA OK 74820

Favor: FINVEST LLC

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $100,756.71

SCHNEIDER, LISA et ano

76 STONERIDGE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE VENTURE LLC

Attorney: WILLIAM ILECKI ESQ

Amount: $1,112.90

SUAREZVAZQUEZ, ARELIS

38 STRATHMORE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A.

Attorney: JASON KIM ESQ

Amount: $7,315.02

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

A & R CULINARY SERVICES INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ACOSTA, HENRY A JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ACOSTA, JUAN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ALLEN, TAMMY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ALLSTATE ROOFING & MORE LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ALVERIO, JUAN R JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ANGULO, ELIECER SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ARMSTRONG, ANTWOIN R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ARMSTRONG, ANTWOIN R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

AYERS, BRITTANY R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BAGGLING, AUTUMNE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BAUSCH & LOMB AMERICAS INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

BLACK BIRD ROC INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

BLOCKER, KIDTRELL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BOSLEY, COLBY J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BROCK, FREDERICK B

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BRODNER, AARON M

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BROOKS, DEMPSEY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BROOKS, DEMPSEY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BURGE, MICHAEL JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BURGE, MICHAEL JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BURGE, MICHAEL JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BURGE, MICHAEL JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CLARKE, JAYQUAN D SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CLEVELAND, VERNON L et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

COLOSIMO, FRANK J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

COMETA, JEREMIAH

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

COTTON, WILLIE R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

COTTON, WILLIE R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

COTTON, WILLIE R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

CROPPER, WILLIAM

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

DONALDSON, DAVID D JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

EATON, MARLON D SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

EMLER, ROBERT III

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FLEMING, BRIAN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FLEMING, BRIAN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FLOWERS, TYRONE D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FONTAN, HECTOR JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

FRANCO, LUIS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GAMBLE, WILLIAM

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GARCIA, CHARLES ISAIAH

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MUJAMEL, MUHSEN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

SIMPLIFIED SAFETY INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

X-BAC LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT

BEST IN THE WEST INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JAMES, MAURICE H

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

BATZ, TRICIA

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Amount:

Clegget, David C.

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

GADDIS, WILLIE R

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Amount:

GEBBIE, ASHLEY M

Favor: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

Amount:

MONFORT, CHRISTOPHER

Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK

Amount:

MONFORT, LUBA

Favor: CITIBANK, N.A.

Amount:

RADEMACHER, ROBERT

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Amount:

STOUGHTON, MARY

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

CAMPBELL, TREVA A

15 1/2 HANNA PLACE 3, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $75.00

CANARIO, JOSE R

565 CASTLE STREET, GENEVA NY 14456

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $45.00

CAPELLUPO, MICHAEL C

1379 SHOECRAFT ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $30.00

CONDE, JACQUES C

54 MARGARET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

CONDE, JAHLIL A

54 MARGARET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $175.00

CONDE, JAHLIL A

54 MARGARET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

CONSTABLE, ANTHONY W

505 SOUTH MAIN STREET APARTMENT B, GENEVA NY 14456

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00

COOK, ZACHARY M

183 CRESTWOOD BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

DONOHUE, GEORGE

214 N GREECE ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $460.00

GERLING, JENNIFER A

123 MCEWEN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $120.00

GILKES, JOSEPH D

40 CARAWAY LANE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

GILL, LASHONDRA S

359 RAVINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $280.00

GILLIAM, JONTE L

3677 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

GLAZE, BRODRICK N

192 CHARWOOD CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

GONZALEZ, LEXCY E

22 AVENUE A, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $270.00

GRANT, DERELL R

3236 84TH AVENUE NORTH, BROOKLYN PARK MN 55443

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $402.00

GRAVES, ANASTASIA C

22 DIRINGER PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

GRAYBILL, KARINA M

109 MILL STREET, WAYLAND NY 14572

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

GREELEY-OUKES, M A

13 AUDUBON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $443.00

GREIG, TIMOTHY R

23294 AUTUMN HILLS DRIVE, SAUCIER MS 39574

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

GUARRACI, ANTONIO S

49 WOODLAND DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $474.00

GUARRACI, ANTONIO S

49 WOODLAND DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

GUARRACI, ANTONIO S

49 WOODLAND DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $315.00

GUCK, HARLEY M

2 BUSH AVENUE, WAYLAND NY 14572

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

ODELL, SHANNON M

68 N SHORE CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $270.00

RADOMSKI, DOMINICK P

1231 OVINGTON AVENUE APT B1, BROOKLYN NY 11219

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $433.00

RELEFORD, MONA L

500 ABRAHAM STREET, COLUMBIA SC 29203

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $300.00

RIVERA, CAROLINE TORRES

90 AURORA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

SALAZAR, FRANCISCO D

167 POND VIEW HEIGHTS, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $390.00

SALEH, MABROOK A

11 OLD COUNTRY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

SCHEPLER, DYLAN G

23 TIMBERWOOD DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

SCHUM, DOMINICK V

143 COLWICK ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

SMITH, SHELLIE D

33 KETCHUM STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00

SNOW, MARLAGYIA

1940 DEWEY AVENUE, NORTH GREECE NY 14515

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $190.00

SONMEZ, FATIH

2740 EDGEMERE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $190.00

SYKES, JERRY WAYNE

2299 BRIGHTON HENRIETTA TOWN LINE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: BOWMAN, WALTER

Amount: $2,826.00

TADDONIO, KRISTIN M

1091 PAUL ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

TALONE, MICHAEL D

33 HELENWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

TANEY, ROBIN T

39 TIMBERWOOD DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00

TANTAO, FELIX A

292 SAINT CASIMIR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

TASCIONE, TARA M

102 BLACKWATCH TRAIL, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $93.00

TAYLOR, BRYAN D

93 YATES STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

TAYLOR, MARIA K

71 TEXAS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

TENGBEH, SAHR B

317 FORSYTHIA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $340.00

TERRY, SUZETTE

218 ALMAY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

TETREAULT, DANIEL J

181 NORTH STREET, CALEDONIA NY 14423

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

THOMAS, MESHA C

274 WINCHESTER, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

THOMAS, MICHAEL S

132 LEE CIRCLE DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

THOMAS, SHAMERE S

36 WEYL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $443.00

THOMPSON, DESTINY M

85 ROCKET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $240.00

THOMPSON, KIARA M

685 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

THOMPSON-MCONDALD, RONDELL A

479 WESTMOUNT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

TINDAL, SHEENA M

28 CHATEAU SQUARE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

TIRABASSI, PEYTON J

1149 MEADOWBROOK LANE, FARMINGTON NY 14425

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

TISDALE, MARQUIS C

354 NORTH PARK DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $330.00

TO, LOAN N

16 CORNFLOWER DRIVE, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00