Graber to be sworn in as Erie County Bar president

Timothy J. Graber, on Tuesday, is scheduled to be sworn in as the 127th president of the Bar Association of Erie County.

The swearing in is set for 8:15 a.m. at the Bar Association headquarters, 438 Main St., Buffalo.

Judge Kevin M. Carter, administrative judge of the Eighth Judicial District, will conduct the ceremony. Graber is a partner at Gibson, McAskill & Crosby, LLP practicing primarily in business and commercial litigation.

He has been a member of the Bar Association since 1992, previously serving in a variety of leadership roles, including vice president, treasurer, and chairperson of the Federal Practice Committee.

Graber will serve a one-year term, leading an organization of over 2,500 lawyers.

“Civility is the cornerstone of effective practice, and this Bar Association is the place to build and nurture lasting and productive relationships — with other lawyers, the wider community, and the judiciary,” Graber said in a news release.

“Our Bar Association has made me a better lawyer and it is an honor to serve as the president. I very much look forward to working with our members, especially our early career lawyers, so they too can serve our community and experience the benefits of this wonderful organization,” he said.

Bar Association’s officers serving with Graber are: Vice President Lauren E. Breen; Treasurer Sarah M. Washington; and Deputy Treasurer Vanessa C. Gabriele.

Newly elected directors are: Elise L. Cassar, Keri D. Callocchia, Joshua E. Dubs, and Cheyenne N. Freely.

The following directors will continue to serve until the expiration of their three-year terms: Kelly Barrett Sarama, Anne K. Bowling, Jamila A. Lee, Sharon Nosenchuck, Hon. Stephanie A. Saunders, Stephen C. Earnhart, Katie L. Kestel Martin, Maura O’Donnell, and Carmen L. Snell.

The Association’s Executive Director is Anne M. Noble.