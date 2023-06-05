State Trooper charged with manslaughter

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced the indictment and arraignment of New York State Police Trooper Anthony Nigro IV on charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter.

The indictment alleges Nigro shot and killed James Huber in Buffalo on Feb. 12, 2022.

Nigro was arraigned Monday in state Supreme Court in Erie County before Justice M. William Boller, where he pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance.

The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 25 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

On the morning of Feb. 12, 2022, members of the State Police were pursuing Huber, who was speeding and driving erratically on Interstate 90 near Buffalo. The State Police called off the chase when Huber exited the highway.

A short time later, Huber stopped his car near the intersection of Washington Street and East Eagle Street in Buffalo. Nigro approached the car and shot Huber, who was unarmed. Huber was pronounced dead at the scene.

Under New York Executive Law Section 70-b, the Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations assesses every incident where a police officer may have caused the death of a person.

If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.