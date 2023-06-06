DEI specialist joins Monroe County Public Defender’s office

Vincent French has joined the office of the Monroe County Public Defender in the newly created position of Public Defender Diversity Coordinator.

Previously, the office did not have an official system for addressing the issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion, according to a news release.

French holds a certification in diversity, equity, and inclusion from Cornell University and has served as the equity and inclusivity coordinator for the Pittsford Central School District since 2021.

“I am honored to join the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office in this new position as diversity coordinator,” French said in a news release.

“I believe that creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace is above all else a moral imperative. By fostering a culture that values and respects the unique perspectives and experiences of our staff, we can better serve our clients and our community. I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance this important work,” he said

In the management level leadership role, French will contribute to the office’s staff recruitment and retention efforts, enhance community education and relations initiatives, and serve as a liaison to the Monroe County Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

“The Office is very grateful for the support of the county and the Legislature during our efforts to create and fill this position and we expect through this measure as well as others to continue to build upon the excellent reputation of our office for offering high quality legal services to our community,” Public Defender Julie Cianca said.