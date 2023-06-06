Fourth Department – Grand jury: People v. Ashley

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Grand jury

Disqualified juror

People v. Ashley

KA 22-00421

Appealed from Cayuga County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder. He argues that the grand jury was illegally constituted because one of the grand jurors was not qualified to serve due to a prior felony conviction.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed, and the indictment dismissed. The court held that it was in error for the court to require a showing of prejudice to the defendant. There is no dispute that the grand jury proceedings were defective due to the presence of the unqualified grand juror. Therefore, the court should have automatically dismissed the indictment without requiring any showing of prejudice by the defendant.

David P. Elkovitch for the defendant-appellant; Christopher T. Valdina, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Submitted