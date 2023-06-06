Fourth Department – Serious injury: Banas v. Waikiki

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Serious injury

Permanent consequential limitation of use

Banas v. Waikiki

CA 22-01097

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for injuries sustained when the vehicle he was driving was rear-ended by the defendant. The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his complaint on the ground that he did not sustain a serious injury that was causally related to the accident.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reinstated the complaint. The court held that the defendant’s own submissions, which included pre-and post-accident medical reports that showed multilevel disc bulging on an MRI, as well as a cervical spine strain in the accident, raised a triable issue of fact. The evidence also demonstrated that the plaintiff continued to suffer from his accident-related injuries nearly five years after the accident.

Zachary S. Dragonette, of Stephen R. Foley, for the plaintiff-appellant; Michael J. Chmiel, of Chelus, Herdzik, Speyer & Monte, for the defendant-respondent.

