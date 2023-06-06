Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Wright

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Sex Offender Registration Act

Mitigating factor – Outweighed by aggravating factors

People v. Wright

KA 22-01023

Appealed from Monroe County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from a determination pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act that he is a level three risk. He argues that he met his initial burden of establishing a mitigating factor under steps one and two of the analysis for a downward departure.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the defendant did identify a mitigating factor, which established a lower likelihood of re-offense or danger to the community, and he established the facts to support its existence by a preponderance of the evidence. Thus, the county court ought to have conducted the proper analysis required by the third step. However, the Appellate Division held that the defendant’s lack of convictions for sex offenses for over six years since his release without supervision does not outweigh the aggravating factors of the heinous nature of the underlying sex offense and the defendant’s conduct while on probation, which include non-compliance with sex offender registration.

David R. Juergens, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Nancy Gilligan, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

