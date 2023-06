Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 5,8, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded May 5, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

TOBIAS, EMILEE-ROSE M

152 KINGSBERRY DRIVE APT B, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00

TORRES, JASON A

1307 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

TORRES, JEREMIAH

212 LEONARD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

TORRES, JOHNNATHAN R

4046 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

TORRES-ROSA, AMISAEL

1030 HARRISON AVENUE APT L5, NY

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

TORRES-ROSA, ROBERTO A

86 GREEN KNOLLS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00

TORTORA, JOSEPH R

55 BAXTER DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

TRAN, LY T

360 NORTH GLEN DRIVE APARTMENT D, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

TRAX, DANEIL S

32 BROOKRIDGE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER S

69 DAMSEN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $145.00

WILLIAMS, DAVID A

188 STONEWOOD AVENUE APT 3C, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, VILLAGE COURT

ADKINS, ANTHONY S

1 THOMAS ST, HOLLEY NY 14470

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

ALDI, CHRISTOPHER S

78 ERIE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $150.00

ALLEN, JERRON K

39 FAYETTE STREET APARTMENT 2, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

AMOR, CAIDEN S

147 DOWN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $250.00

ANDERSON, NATAIA L

2 PENBROOKE DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

ARGUINZONI, ROBERTO C

255 AUDINO LANE APARTMENT A, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

BAPST, AARON W

639 LAKE AVENUE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $150.00

BARKER, ZACHARY J

16 IRONWOOD DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $250.00

BLACK, RYAN M

16 WESTWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $325.00

BROWN, BRADON L

33 MARKET STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $100.00

BRYANT, ALANAH E

471 CANAL ROAD, PORT JEFFERSON STATION NY 11776

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

BURNS, DENNIS D

30 CLOVERWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $50.00

BUTLER, MEGAN A

34 GREENRIDGE CRESCENT, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $243.00

CAMACHO, KAITLYN M

410 PECK ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $60.00

CARTAGENA, ALEXANDRA

207 WEST IVY STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $300.00

CHAUWAN, DIVYA

48 FALCON DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

CROMER, IMHOTEP A

1078 EAST 229TH STREET, BRONX NY 10466

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $450.00

DAVIS, DENZEL D

217 WILLOWBROOKE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $100.00

FLECK, TRISTAN J

125 SUNSET CENTER 310, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

GREENE, JHANAY I

72 MEADOW FARM 3, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $650.00

GUACHO, JUAN R

7089 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $350.00

HALE, KALON J

63 MAIN STREET APARTMENT 2, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $250.00

HALEY, KARL E

82 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $100.00

HARRINGTON, TERRY B

73 NORTH MAIN STREET APARTMENT 3, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

HAZZARD, JACOB A

62 ELMORE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $150.00

HENRY, RALIN A

55 SAMUEL WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

HILLMAN, AMBER N

1439 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $150.00

JOHNSON, JAMES T

99 SUNSET CENTER LANE 203, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $300.00

JUTROWSKI, MICHAEL B

12 APPLEGATE DRIVE, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $150.00

KING, RASHAD L

3011 LAKE ROAD APARTMENT 2, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

KORBUT, NINA D

185 ALEXANDER STREET 403, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $150.00

LEWANDOWSKI, NIGEL A

112 BEAVER STREET, ALBION NY 14411

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $75.00

LILLY, RICKY L

1387 LAKE ROAD APARTMENT 202, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $300.00

MILLER, KEYATRISH C

62 SHERWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

MURTAUGH, KELLY A

1597 W SWEDEN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

NESMITH, MAKAYLA V

139 GLENORA GARDENS 2, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $83.00

NEWMAN, KYLE W

75 MAIN STREET 3, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

REISMAN, MELANIE R

144 LYMAN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $50.00

RIVERA, RUBEN C

1818 HARRISON AVENUE, LIMA NY 14485

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $225.00

ROBINSON, KIRK A

33 IROQUOIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

SCHOEPKE, JORDAN R

39 WILLOWBROOKE 39, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

SMITH, CANDICE R

PO BOX 493, ALBION NY 14411

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $150.00

STUMPF, NICHOLAS B

1712 LAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $300.00

SULLIVAN, MICHAEL T

58 MOHAWK DRIVE, NORTH BABYLON NY 11703

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $75.00

SWARTS, ALLYSON C

8 BERRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

SWARTS, KELSEY E

22 ROSE CIRCLE, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $100.00

VELASQUEZ, MICHAEL A

161 DIRKSON AVENUE, WEST SENECA NY 14224

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $100.00

WALORDY, ISABEL R

121 LEDGESTONE PASS, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $100.00

WEATHERLY, SABLE M

30 SUFFOLK STREET, BUFFALO NY 14215

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $100.00

WILCOX, KEITH A

225 TRAFALGAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $150.00

WILLIAMS, MATTHEW J

8 CHRISTOPHER COURTS 83, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $250.00

WILLIAMS, NAQUAN

1584 ST PAUL BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $200.00

WILLIS, BRANDAN M

55 MAIN STREET APARTMENT 3, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $400.00

YAKIMOVA, IRINA

40 MONTE CARLO DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $150.00

YOCHUM, BRADLEY R

15 MAXON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $140.00

YOCHUM, BRADLEY R

15 MAXON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

YOUNG, JALAN B

2012 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

Amount: $125.00

Judgments

Recorded May 8, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

HEFFNER, RICKY

5591 GAMBLE ROAD, GENESEO NY 14454

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $895.00

SEARIGHT-ROSS, KEVIN

48 PINHURST, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF N EW YORK

Amount: $375.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

A TEAM ELECTRIC LLC et ano

6030 ASHWOOD COURT, CUMMING GA 30028

Favor: HONEST FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $9,082.88

ALLISON APGAR LMFT et al

27368 VIA INDUSTRIA SUITE 101, TEMECULA CA 92590

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $15,456.55

APPLIANCE GUYS INC et al

307 STATE STREET, MARION SC 29574

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $28,988.10

BIRDSALL, DAVID SHERMAN et al

2475 W STATE ROAD 84, FORT LAUDERDALE FL 33312

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $29,208.00

BUSH, DAPHNE et ano

5639 ATLANTA HIGHWAY, FLOWERY BRANCH GA 30542

Favor: HI BAR CAPITAL LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $161,278.00

CALL TYRONE INC. et ano

200 FRENCH ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Favor: BLOOMINGDALE ROAD RECOVERY LLC ASSIGNEE TO CHERRYWOOD ENTERPRISES LLC ASSIGNEE TO FINANCIAL PACIFIC

Attorney: JOHN MANFREDI ESQ

Amount: $12,877.76

COLEMAN, CAMERON

17 ALONZO STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

DIMANCHE, LUBIN et ano

809 ROSETREE LANE, SEAFORD DE 19973

Favor: HONEST FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $11,990.50

DMP TRUCKING et al

2967 N 70TH STREET, KANSAS CITY KS 66109

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $29,165.50

GOLDEN GATE TRANSPORT LLC et ano

1 W LAKE STREET 165 1, MINNEAPOLIS MN 55408

Favor: KALAMATA CAPITAL GROUP LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $59,815.00

GREEN COUNTRY SPRAY FOAM INC et al

6500 FRANKOMA ROAD, TULSA OK 74131

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $42,270.40

JY COMMUNICATIONS LLC et ano

141 SW 113TH AVENUE APT 101, MIAMI FL 33174

Favor: HONEST FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $25,903.64

MCCARTHY, MARK

2550 EASAT AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Attorney: MICHAEL PAPA ESQ

Amount: $11,828.62

MONTGOMERY, LINDA et al

1999 MADISON AVENUE, MEMPHIS TN 38104

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $24,721.70

PARRINELLI, PATRIZIA ENZA

132 WYE BRIDGE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $16,028.01

SCHUELER, JASON

DBA MOST SUPERIOR PAINTING 970 MONROE AVENUE APT 10, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: FELDMAN, JEANNE

Attorney: SAMMY FELDMAN ESQ

Amount: $5,600.00

TKACHUK, YURIY et al

5222 HILLSIDE BOULEVARD, SACRAMENTO CA 95842

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $31,130.70