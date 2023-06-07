Fourth Department – Derivative actions: Borrelli v. Thomas

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Derivative actions

Standing – Time of death

Borrelli v. Thomas

CA 21-01393

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The plaintiff is the executor of the decedent and derivatively as a shareholder of New York State Fence. She brought an action seeking damages for breach of fiduciary duty against the defendants. The plaintiff appealed a determination that she lacked standing to bring a derivative cause of action.

Ruling: The Appellate Division noted it was the plaintiff’s burden to establish standing to commence the derivative action and it is not an affirmative defense the defendants have to prove. Furthermore, the court held that the decedent had transferred his shares of NYSFC to the defendant as of 1998 and did not own any shares in NYSFC at the time of his death. Therefore, the plaintiff lacked standing.

Anthony J. Adams Jr., of Adams LeClair, for the defendants-appellants; Tara M. Ward, of Phillips Lytle, for the plaintiff-respondent.

Oral argument video