Fourth Department – Landlord liability: Brown v. Wal-Mart Stores, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Landlord liability

Special duty – Violating internal protocols

Brown v. Wal-Mart Stores, et al.

CA 22-00145

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking damages for injuries the plaintiff sustained when he was struck by a vehicle operated by the town’s police department. The police were summoned to the store operated by the defendant third-party plaintiff in connection with a suspected theft of merchandise. When the suspect fled, the plaintiff, who was an off-duty officer, gave chase on foot. He was struck by a police officer’s vehicle, causing serious injuries. Walmart appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the town.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that thefts at a store do not bear a sufficient relationship to what occurred so as to create a duty flowing from Walmart to the plaintiff. The court further held that even if the store’s asset protection associate violated internal store policy by summoning the police, it did not create a special duty flowing from Walmart to the plaintiff.

