Fourth Department – Poor person application: Eckert v. Meadows

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Poor person application

Merits of the case

Eckert v. Meadows

CA 22-00614

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiff sought poor person status in her action for damages arising from various acts of libel and slander committed by the defendants that allegedly injured the plaintiff’s reputation and business. The court denied her application on the basis she failed to make a sufficient showing of a meritorious cause of action.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that it was an abuse of discretion to deny the application as the plaintiff was required to set forth sufficient facts so that the merit of the contentions can be ascertained. A court should merely satisfy itself that the action is not frivolous.

Rachel Eckert, pro se.

Oral argument video