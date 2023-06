Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 8-9, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded May 8, 2023

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

GARCIAROSARIO, JEREMY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, DENISE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GONZALEZ, SARA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GREEN, ROSHAD DURIO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GREGGS, LAREE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

GRINER, DENNIS R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HANEY, EDWIN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAWKINS, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAWKINS, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAWKINS, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAWKINS, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAWKINS, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAWKINS, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAWKINS, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAWKINS, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAWKINS, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HAWKINS, CRAIG

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AD FINANCE

HILL, JERMAINE BORNU

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HUDSON, KELLY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

HUGHES, DANTE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

IVEY, VINCENT

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JAMES, MICHAEL A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JAMES, SAMUEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JOHNSON, ANTHONY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JOHNSON, JAMES

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JOHNSON, JAMES G JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JOHNSON, JOANNE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JOHNSON, KELVIN L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JOHNSON, KELVIN L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KANE, TIMOTHY J SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KANE, TIMOTHY J SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KANE, TIMOTHY J SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KANE, TIMOTHY J SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KEARNS, GLENN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KEARNS, GLENN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KEARNS, GLENN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KEARNS, GLENN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KEARNS, GLENN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LEWIS, JASON R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MADDOX, LAWRENCE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MADDOX, LAWRENCE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MADDOX, LAWRENCE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MADDOX, LAWRENCE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MADDOX, LAWRENCE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MADDOX, LAWRENCE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARTINEZ, JESSE R

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MARTINEZDIAZ, MIGUEL A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MATTHEWS, KENNETH L

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCDOUGLAS, WILLIE D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCINTYRE, BRIAN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MCINTYRE, BRIAN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MENDEZ, CARLOS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MENDEZ, CARLOS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MOORE, JOHN W

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MOSS, ALLEN et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MOSS, ALLEN K et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MOSS, ALLEN K et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

OLIVER, ADRENA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ORTIZ, JOSHUA C et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PAGE, ERNEST P

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PEARSON, JERROD

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PEREZ, ANTHONY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PERRY, MICHAEL J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PERRY, MICHAEL J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PERRY, MICHAEL J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT

WHEELER, VIC

Favor: SWEDEN TOWN COURT

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

BOAKYE, BEATRICE

Favor: St. Pius X Federal Credit Union

Amount:

Braun, Michelle L.

Favor: FAMILY FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

Crowell, Tina M.

Favor: FAMILY FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

Duhart, Rani B.

Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

FORINGER, TAYLOR

Favor: LEXINGTON AVENUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

SIPPEL, MICHAEL J

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

BOOKER, PARIS J

162 MAPLE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

BRACKEN, SEAN

87 DEAN TRAIL, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $125.00

MILES, PATTRICE L

4714 DEWEY AVENUE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: WEBSTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $140.00

NAPOLI, VINCENT C

1115 BROCKLEY AVENUE, LAKEWOOD OH 44107

Favor: HENRIETTA TOWN COURT

Amount: $300.00

ULP, TARA L

318 WHITTIER ROAD APT B, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $185.00

WILSON, RILEY E

18 WHEATSTONE CIRCLE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WILSON, SHEKERIA K

26 WOLFERT TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $400.00

WILSON, SUSAN M

115 CINNABAR ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

WILSON, TERRELL N

379 CHAMPLAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WINEBRENNER, JAMES J

36 MERCER AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $443.00

WINTERROTH, ASHLEE N

49 DURKAR LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $245.00

WOLFF, TODD C

81 JAMES MOORE CIRCLE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

WOOD, JOSHUA D

238 SPENCER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $327.00

WRIGHT, AMY J

48 SHORT HILLS DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $90.00

WRIGHT, DAVID E

317 JASPER STREET, SYRACUSE NY 13203

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WRIGHT, DONOVAN

179 FILLMORE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $100.00

WU, YIYANG

231 QUINBY ROAD APARTMENT C, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $383.00

WYATT, JUSTIN C

1289 FLYNN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

WYNTER, LEAH A

46 GALUSHA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT

Amount: $63.00

Judgments

Recorded May 9, 2023

JUDGMENT

BUTCHINO, JENNIFER L

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

GAUSE, GERALD A

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

GRAHAM, TYRONE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LEGAS, NICHOLE L

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

A1 AUTO CENTER LLC et ano

1319 RAMSEY STREET, FAYETTEVILLE NC 28301

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $14,584.30

AGI 2009 – 1040 et al

2163 AVON INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ROCHESTER MI 48309

Favor: YARROW FINANCIAL

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $40,735.00

B & J OUTDOOR CREATIONS LLC et al

2477 W 78TH STREET 203, HIALEAH FL 33016

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $27,559.60

BEYOND HEALTH AND FITNESS STUDIO LLC et ano

675 YGNACIO VALLEY ROAD B-107, WALNUT CREEK CA 94596

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $16,765.80

BISHOP, REGINALD RAMON et al

823 SHERIDAN ROAD, REDFIELD AR 72132

Favor: MCA SERVICING COMPANY

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $211,985.00

BROWN, JANELLE M

439 BRITTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $2,092.32

CAMMARANO, MARGRET M

481 ROCKET STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Attorney: ROBERT B GITLIN ESQ

Amount: $2,191.61

CJ3LOGISTICS et al

1004 RIDGEBROOK WAY NE, ATLANTA GA 30345

Favor: ACF CAPITAL SOURCE LLC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $28,926.00

CLANCY, MACKENZIE M

840 COLDWATER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JOSEPH JAKAS ESQ

Amount: $3,254.46

CLEAN CITY RECYCLING CORP DBA AB RECYCLING et ano

3055 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE, SAN DIEGO CA 92105

Favor: AJ EQUITY GROUP LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $23,485.02

COLORADO FUNERAL HOMES LLC et ano

267 N COOK STREET, DENVER CO 80205

Favor: ACE FUNDING SOURCE LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $51,808.90

COOKS LOBSTER BAIT WHARF LLC et al

68 GARRISON COVE ROAD, BAILEY ISLAND ME 04003

Favor: DIAMOND STONE FUNDING INC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $191,870.63

CREECH, TRAVIS et ano

9000 KIRBY ROAD, KENLY NC 27542

Favor: SAMSON MCA LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $60,657.86

DE LA PENA, CARLOS

46 WHITEHOUSE DRIVE 1, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA

Attorney: JOSEPH JAKAS ESQ

Amount: $7,088.63

DIESCHER, DEANNA

71 ARMETALE LUSTER, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT

Attorney: HEATHER A JOHNSON ESQ

Amount: $13,229.96

DINGMAN, SCOTT et ano

100 FOOTHILLS PARKWAY 118, GAINESVILLE GA 30501

Favor: AJ EQUITY GROUP LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $45,025.20

EVANS JR, TERRY RAY et ano

100 BURNHAM STREET, BIRMINGHAM AL 35242

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $71,573.38

GRAHAM, SHANTEL et ano

106 WAKEFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $4,509.68

HAIGHT, BRYAN R

5 MAINVIEW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $9,966.16

HALACIUGA, KATRINA MARIE et ano

190 CLOVERDALE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $2,362.90

HODSON, DAVID H

22 HUBBARD DRIVE, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ

Amount: $21,106.13

HOLLYWOOD HAIR 215 LLC et al

4828 OLD YORK ROAD, PHILADELPHIA PA 19141

Favor: APP FUNDING LLC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $18,603.75

HONORABLE TRANSPORTATION I et al

1440 W TAYLOR STREET SUITE 895, CHICAGO IL 60607

Favor: KALAMATA CAPITAL GROUP LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $41,767.50

KAISER, KIMBERLY A. et ano

1739 STONE ROAD APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: THE CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $5,703.47

LAKESIDE COMMERCIAL HOLDING LLC et ano

1547 LAKESIDE ENCLAVE, HOUSTON TX 77077

Favor: EBF HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $42,196.41

M&N EXPORTS LLC et al

2357 SULLIVANT AVENUE, COLUMBUS OH 43204

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $62,865.00

MILLER, CHRISTOPHER A

2447 BROWNCROFT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: MICHAEL J WEGMAN ESQ

Amount: $2,135.42

MURPHY, KIMBERLY S

37 BOLTON TRAIL, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: KRISTA M ROSE ESQ

Amount: $4,645.37

NEOSKIN INC et ano

1403 LOMITA BOULEVARD, HARBOR CITY CA 90710

Favor: HONEST FUNDING LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $8,602.56

PILATO, ELIZABETH STARR

644 ADELINE DRIVE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA N.A.

Attorney: ANNETTE T ALTMAN ESQ

Amount: $4,569.91

SEXTON, JAMES J et ano

13A HILLSIDE AVENUE, GOLDENS BRIDGE NY 10526

Favor: PARKSIDE FUNDING GROUP LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $27,973.50

WEAVER, LASHONDA P et ano

80 RESOLUTE CIRCLE APT 311D, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP.

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $3,738.24

WILLIAMS, DESTINY

60 BRONSON COURT, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP.

Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ

Amount: $5,969.55

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

BOWMAN, BENNY et al

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PERRY, MICHAEL J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PETERSON, DARIUS N

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PEZZOLA, DAVID J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

POLANCO, ALEXIS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

PRESTON, VICTORIA S

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

QUINTANA, EMILIO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RAMADHAN, OMAR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RANDALL, CURTIS O SR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RILEY, DENARJE J

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RODRIGUEZ, CARLOS

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROGERS, ROBERT L JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROLLINS, JOHN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROMERO, JOSE PIZARRO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROSA, PETER K

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

ROSS, THOMAS JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

RUSSELL, NATASHA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SANTOS, DANIEL

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SNYDER, MAX C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SOLIVAN, JONATHAN

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SPENCER, WAYNE

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

STONE, RICARDO

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

STRONG, TERRY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

THOMAS, MICHAEL JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

THOMPSON, DESTINY M

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

TRAMEL, JAKEEM

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

USHER, DANA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

VASQUEZ, DANIEL E

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

VEGA, RAUL P JR

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILLIAMS, ISAAC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILLIAMS, RONALD

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

WILSON, DONTA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

YARDE, LEROY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE